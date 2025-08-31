  • home icon
Watch: Deafening cheers at Zandvoort as Max Verstappen is welcomed by the fans ahead of the F1 Dutch GP

By Samyak Sharma
Published Aug 31, 2025 12:48 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Netherlands - Source: Getty
Max Verstappen ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen was welcomed by a roaring crowd during the driver's parade ahead of Sunday's Dutch Grand Prix. The crowd also chanted and sang the home hero's famous song ahead of the race at Zandvoort as the noise became deafening.

Max Verstappen is all set to be racing in what is only his fifth ever home Grand Prix in front of what is usually an all-orange crowd near the sea in the Netherlands. The Dutchman may not be the favourite to win this time around, but that has not dampened the spirits of his fans.

The grandstands at Zandvoort have been sold out for the qualifying on Saturday and, of course, also the main race on Sunday. Verstappen was also met by a roaring crowd when he stepped out for the driver's parade ahead of the race.

Red Bull Racing shared a video of the exact moment when the home hero stepped out of the parade bus to greet the fans on Sunday, as he was met by deafening cheers.

Verstappen will start the Dutch GP from third after he managed to get the maximum out of his RB21 during qualifying on Saturday. The McLarens of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris locked out the front row in a car that looked unbeatable in qualifying.

The driver himself claimed that he was extremely happy with his qualifying result via an Instagram post on Saturday, conveying that he also understood how it was the best possible result for him.

Making progress during the race will be difficult given how quick the McLaren car is expected to be during the race as well. The characteristics of the track also don't promote a lot of overtaking, with the race having been won by the pole sitter ever since it returned to the F1 calendar in 2021.

What Max Verstappen said after qualifying for the F1 Dutch GP

Max Verstappen ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Max Verstappen explained that the best he felt with his Red Bull car throughout the Dutch GP weekend was during qualifying, as he managed to finish P3. The 27-year-old also said that he was happy with his result during the session on Saturday.

Speaking to the media after qualifying on Saturday, Verstappen highlighted that the session was positive.

"This weekend so far was quite tricky for us but in Qualifying, was basically the best I've felt all weekend, so that's exactly what you want," said Verstappen. [via Formula1.com]
"To be honest to be P3 here, very happy with that. The energy of the crowd of course the whole weekend already has been amazing and to see so much orange on the grandstands is always very special," he added.

The reigning world champion currently sits third in the drivers' standings with a significant gap in front of front ofrris in second. Realistically, Verstappen is now in the fight for P3 rather than the one for the world title, as the likes of George Russell and Charles Leclerc continue to maintain a steady challenge behind.

Samyak Sharma

