"Watch has the same depreciation as Ferrari's engine"- F1 world trolls Charles Leclerc over his infamous 'Richard Mille' watch that loses 90% of its value  

Charles Leclerc's infamous special edition Richard Mille watch that was stolen from him earlier this year in Italy has reportedly been retraced by local police. The police believe that the thieves were only able to sell the watch for 10% of its actual monetary value because of a silk-screened signature of the Ferrari driver on the watch case.

As reported by the Italian daily newspaper Il Mattino, Leclerc's watch was worth nearly €2 million (nearly $2.05 million). It was, however, sold to a Spanish entrepreneur for €200,000 ($204,846), while the thieves were hoping to sell the same for five times the amount paid. The thieves reportedly searched for buyers for several months, with the watch losing value with every prospective buyer and negotiation.

Fans took to the internet to share some hilarious reactions to the massively depreciated value of the €312,424 ($320,000) watch.

Ferrari reveal their position on team orders for Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz

Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto revealed that at this particular time in the season, priority will be given to the faster car between that of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz on track.

While the Monegasque has had a visible upper hand over his teammate, the team confirmed it will only be later on in the championship that a driver gets "full priority," given that he has a significant opportunity available for the driver.

As reported by PlanetF1, the Italian shut down any speculation of team orders put to play so far in the 2022 season, saying:

“The fastest car on track is the one which is prioritised. We believe by doing so, certainly at this time of the championship, [it] is the best thing we can do. If, later in the championship, there will be one of the two drivers that got most of the opportunities, certainly we may try to give him full priority, but it’s not the situation right now. So we need to cope with it, but still I’m pretty happy to see those two drivers fighting.”

“First, what we are trying to do each single race is [to] try to maximise the team points. Obviously, there [are] two championships, the Constructors’ and the Drivers’. By maximising the team points, I’m pretty sure we are as well maximising the drivers’ opportunity by taking points [from] the opponents. The opponents should not be Charles for Carlos and Carlos for Charles, but certainly Max [Verstappen], Lewis [Hamilton], and the others.”

37 points currently separate Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz in the drivers' standings.

