Watch: Extremely dehydrated Alex Albon struggles to get out of the car after 2023 F1 Qatar GP

The 2023 F1 Qatar GP was one of the most hectic races for all drivers, including Alex Albon. This was mainly because of the extremely hot weather conditions. While some were thinking of retiring from the race after a while, others spoke to their teams about their cockpits getting unbearably hot. After the race, many on-board cameras recorded how drivers were even having trouble getting out of their cars.

Something similar was witnessed through Alex Albon's on-board camera, where it was clearly visible that the Thai driver was completely exhausted and did not have any power to get out of the vehicle. In the video, it is seen that he somehow managed to stand up and get one of his feet on the ground, but Williams' team members had to help him completely get out of the cockpit.

Expand Tweet

Right after he got out, he was instructed to sit on the nose of the car and take a breather. Alex Albon's body language clearly showed how demanding the Qatar GP was for everyone. Later on, he was even taken to the medical center along with several other drivers to get his vitals checked.

The Thai driver finished 13th in the race, behind Pierre Gasly and ahead of Kevin Magnussen.

Williams' team boss wants Alex Albon to bag podiums and win races

Williams team principal James Vowles feels Alex Albon is capable enough to not only bag podium finishes but also win races. Speaking to the media, including Sportskeeda, Vowles praised Albon and stated that he should be aiming for the top spots in the sport. He said:

"He should be aiming for winning races and being on the podium. He has the potential and he frankly deserves to be in that position. But more so that's a journey he's happy to do with Williams whilst we're on the pathway towards it at the same time."

Expand Tweet

He added:

"That's the perfect summary of that situation. He's a racing driver coming to the peak of his career, he should absolutely be focused on doing the best he can with his God-given ability, while it still exists."

Of course, Vowles must be well aware that for Alex Albon to fight for the top spots, Williams will have to improve massively and create a car worth winning races. Though they have entered the midfield battle in 2023, there is still a long way to go for them to win Grand Prix.