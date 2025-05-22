Watch: Fan seemingly misbehaves with Oscar Piastri during F1 Imola GP race weekend

Fans eagerly wait to meet their favorite F1 driver, but sometimes the meeting can turn sour, as a video of a fan seemingly misbehaving with Oscar Piastri surfaced on the web. In the incident, while the Aussie driver posed for an image with a fan, a person behind the camera took a dig at the McLaren driver.

Ad

Over the years, multiple F1 drivers have had torrid interactions with fans, like the booing by fans when Max Verstappen used to stand atop the podium during the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

A similar incident happened with Oscar Piastri during the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix weekend. A now-deleted video was reposted by a fan account on how the championship leader was called by the name of his teammate, Lando Norris, who is in a championship battle with him.

Ad

Trending

The fan seemingly said the phrase in jest:

"Grande Lando."

Expand Tweet

Ad

On the other hand, the Monaco Grand Prix is the next F1 race on the calendar, a race where Piastri finished second last time around.

Oscar Piastri is looking for a better Monaco Grand Prix this time

Oscar Piastri at the F1 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix 2025 - Source: Getty

Oscar Piastri had the chance to get pole position at the Monaco GP last year if he had stringed a lap with all his best sectors. Though he was unable to do it last year, which all but sealed that he would finish in second place, he has been on an impressive run of form since the start of the 2025 season.

Ad

Max Verstappen and the Aussie are tied for the most pole positions with three Pirelli pole awards in each driver's cabinet so far this year. With the next race at the Principality, the 24-year-old could be on the horizon to reassert his dominance in the F1 sphere.

Talking about his thoughts ahead of the race at the street circuit, the six-time race winner said, via McLaren:

"Monaco was a really strong weekend for me last year and it’s a track that I’ve enjoyed some good results at throughout my junior career. It’s always one of the highlights of the calendar and I go into this race determined, hungry and fully focused on the unique challenge that Monaco’s famous streets pose."

The Aussie driver sits atop the championship table, with 146 points in the seven races held so far. Lando Norris trails him by 13 points, with Verstappen following closely behind.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geetansh Pasricha Geetansh is a journalism student and has a nose for news in the motorsport world. His favorite driver is Sebastian Vettel and wants to meet his idol one day. Know More