Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur was seen celebrating McLaren driver Lando Norris' first win in F1 at the 2024 Miami GP.

Norris finally broke his duck and got a win to his name after so many near-miss opportunities in the last couple of years. The British driver got some help from the timing of the safety car, which allowed him to pit and hold onto his lead in the race. But on the hard tires, he managed to pull away and get seven seconds of distance between himself and second-placed Max Verstappen.

Everyone in the paddock, including drivers and his team, congratulated Lando Norris on his achievement. However, Ferrari team boss Frederic Vasseur's celebration in the McLaren hospitality area was arguably the best and was done in his trademark cheeky manner.

The Frenchman got himself a papaya cap from his rivals and went on to spray the champagne on them cheekily.

Watch the clip here:

Expand Tweet

As per F1.com, the Ferrari team boss heaped praise on Lando Norris and said:

"First of all I want to congratulate Lando and McLaren because it’s a first win for a driver who is very popular in the paddock and we are happy for him. It was also a good result for Formula 1 as a whole."

Ferrari team boss analyzes their P3 and P5 results in Miami

Ferrari team boss Frederic Vasseur stated that they were 'unlucky' with the safety car as Carlos Sainz pitted a lap earlier and found himself in P5 after getting caught out.

As quoted by the aforementioned source, Vasseur said:

"From our side, we had a strong race and we were able to stay with Max (Verstappen) all race long. We were a bit unlucky with the Safety Car with Carlos but it is what it is and we have to stick with the positives, especially the fact that the pace was there all weekend.

"However, for Carlos, the start was not ideal because of Perez’s mistake at turn 1. Today track position was very important, as it was very difficult to overtake and he lost two places through the first two corners. However, he had a very good pace and was able to come back at the end."

Ferrari will have a major upgrade package in the next race in Imola and would hope they could replicate the same result as rivals McLaren, who ran an upgraded MCL38 in Miami and won their first race of the season, beating Red Bull in a straight fight.