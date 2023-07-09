WATCH: Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz indulge in disagreement at British F1 GP qualifying

Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz shared quite a few moments of disagreement during the qualifying session of the 2023 British Grand Prix yesterday. Team orders went to and fro for the drivers as the qualifying got more and more intense.

One instance was when Leclerc and other drivers had lined up for their hotlaps, as Sainz overtook his teammate to start the lap first. The former complained about it on the radio in a rather sarcastic tone.

He said:

"Nice Carlos, nice. Good overtake in last corner."

Here is the video of the incident that Formula 1 uploaded later.

Likewise, when Carlos Sainz, who went out of the garage first, was asked to let Charles Leclerc through for the lap, letting him go earlier. Although Sainz gave him the space, respecting the team's orders, he did mention to his engineer that it was unfair given the fact that Leclerc was in a safer place for qualifying compared to him.

He said:

"It's a bit unfair what you're asking me to do there, sacrifice my tyre temperature. But anyway, whatever. Also, I am P4 and he's P3, I am more at risk."

Both drivers did not face many issues during the qualifying, however. Charles Leclerc qualified P4, followed by Sainz at P5, right behind the McLarens, who qualified astonishingly well.

Charles Leclerc aiming for a P2 finish at Silverstone

Ferrari has been aiming for second place this season since Red Bull's domination flourished over the grid. However, that quite hasn't been achieved, as the team has been on the podium only twice.

Upgrades have been brought on the car that has helped them get more competitive and perhaps challenge the Red Bull of Max Verstappen, but that still remains a little difficult. Charles Leclerc, while speaking to the media post the qualifying session, revealed that he is aiming for a second-place finish at Silverstone.

"The goal for tomorrow is second place. We know that Mercedes is strong in long runs. There are question marks on McLaren."

The car was second-fastest during the qualifying session yesterday, as both drivers placed themselves right behind the Red Bull of Max Verstappen. However, a surprise performance from McLaren, as mentioned previously, shifted them down. Even Charles Leclerc remarked that those cars will be the ones to target during the race.

At the same time, Mercedes could be making a return to the front of the grid with their race pace after qualifying behind the Ferraris.

