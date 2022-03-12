Watch: Ferrari's Charles Leclerc hints at season 5 of Netflix's Drive to Survive

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc has hinted at a fifth season for Netflix's Drive to Survive while going live on Instagram for the Scuderia Ferrari page. It should be noted here that the streaming giant dropped the fourth season of the F1 docu-series today and no official announcement has been made about another season yet.

While answering questions about the newest season of the series, he mentioned that Netflix was present there and shooting him at that very moment. The Monegasque driver said:

“I did! I didn’t watch all of it, I was quite busy today but Netflix was nice enough... Actually Netflix is filming me right now. But yes, they were nice enough to give me an early access to the series so I have started watching it and it’s nice. I mean it’s always great for you guys to have an insight, a little bit inside the paddock.”

Watch the video here (relevant bit at 2:58):

While Max Verstappen did not participate in the latest season of Drive to Survive, a majority of drivers believe that the series has immensely helped the sport in making it more relatable and accessible to fans.

Ferrari driver expects a "big upgrade" from Red Bull before the Bahrain Grand Prix

After a decent second day of pre-season testing in Bahrain, Charles Leclerc thinks that Red Bull will be bringing another upgrade before the season opener at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The 24-year-old told Sky Sports:

“I think Red Bull will bring another upgrade before the first race. We have seen Mercedes arriving with a completely different car here. So yeah we can’t relax they haven’t pushed at all and on our side, we are just trying to get to know the car as much as we can.”

Meanwhile, Ferrari have topped the charts and are looking pretty impressive so far. Both their drivers, however, are insistent that, while they are happy with their performance, it is still early days, and that they cannot say for sure that they are confident in where they stand.

Edited by Anurag C