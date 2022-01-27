Watch: First glimpse of Ferrari’s 2022 livery

Ferrari has revealed a glimpse of their upcoming 2022 livery. A social media video posted by their new logistics partner CEVA showcases the highly-anticipated color and decal scheme. Watch the clip below:

While it is still not official whether the team will finalize the livery featured in the short clip, fans can look forward to yet another iconic color scheme from the Italian team.

The team has partnered up with logistics giant CEVA in a new multi-year deal. The company will provide all logistics support services for the team cars and equipment for Grand Prix events, as well as for the GT racing series and other Challenge events. The French logistics company will have its logo featured on the 2022 car — as can be seen in the video — as well as on all other team equipment.

The Italian team dropped major sponsors Mission Winnow after the end of the 2021 season. Along with Mission Winnow, Ferrari also ended ties with former logistics partner UPS. Team principal Mattia Binotto said of the new partnership:

“We are pleased to welcome CEVA Logistics as a new Team Partner to the Scuderia, a company with which we share the fundamental values of excellence, commitment, innovation and passion. In the world of motor racing, efficiency and organization are essential in order to achieve one’s goals in every area and logistics play a vital role in our daily activity, both at the track and in Maranello.”

Ferrari has reportedly bridged their 20 horsepower gap to Mercedes engines

Ferrari, along with fuel partner Shell, have reportedly bridged the 20 horsepower deficit which caused Charles Leclerc to lose out on a podium at the Italian Grand Prix.

Shell has created a type of E10 fuel that could negate the power loss in the upcoming season. Teams have had to work hard to try and overcome the power loss experienced due to the new E10 fuel which is mandated by the FIA for the upcoming season.

Binotto said of last year's power loss:

“We confirmed at Monza that Ferrari is missing 20 horsepower from McLaren’s Mercedes engine. We lost most of the time on the last stretch before the Parabolica, with a similar loss on the finish straight. The lack of performance is also noticeable when restarting and overtaking.”

Ferrari placed third in the constructors' standings at the end of 2021, comfortably beating rivals McLaren. With the new regulations in place and the lack of power sorted out by engineers, however, the team can hopefully pose a greater threat to teams such as Red Bull and Mercedes in the upcoming season.

