Watch: Footage from the last time F1 headed into the final race with 2 drivers on equal points

The F1 season for 2021 has to be the most closely competed season we’ve had in a long time. That it was almost five decades ago, when F1 saw the two championship contenders level on points going into the last race of the season, is proof that competition varies tremendously in this sport.

The last time we had two title contenders level on points going into the last race of the season was in 1974 with McLaren’s Emerson Fittipaldi battling Ferrari's Clay Regazzoni for the title. Going into the final race, Fittipaldi had three wins to his name while Regazzoni had just one win in the season.

The race result would however be slightly anti-climactic as Clay Reggazoni would suffer from car handling issues throughout the race and drop out of contention while Emerson Fittipaldi would finish fourth in the race and wrap up the title.

The moment was historic for McLaren as well, as this marked the very first championship triumph for the British team that has morphed into one of today's Formula 1 giants.

Why the F1 2021 season is more special

The 1974 season had Emerson Fittipaldi and Clay Regazzoni fighting it out for the title in the last race of the season but that didn’t mean the two drivers were the only dominating force on the entire grid.

While Regazzoni had only one win to his name, there were multiple drivers like Carlos Reutemann, Niki Lauda, and Jody Scheckter that had more race wins.

In comparison, the 2021 season showcases domination of an entirely different kind with both Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, statistically heads and shoulders above every other driver on the grid.

Adding to this, Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen are level on points after 21 races this season compared to a paltry 15 race season in 1974.

It just shows how, in terms of competitiveness in F1, the 2021 season has to be considered amongst some of the best in the history of the sport.

