WATCH: Former F1 champion Jenson Button hilariously “can’t find first gear” in Ayrton Senna’s first-ever Formula 1 test car

Jenson Button, former F1 Champion is one of the few Formula 1 drivers who were scheduled to drive during the Goodwood Festival of Speed. Button was seen driving Ayton Senna's first-ever Formula 1 test car, Williams FW08C, during the festival.

Obviously while driving such an old drive, all the technical aspects might be a bit difficult to grasp compared to the modern test F1 cars.

"It's always a pleasure to drive a car with such history and heritage and I've been lucky enough to drive some fantastic cars around here," Button said to Sky Sports.

He continued,

"This is the 8C. An awesome car as well. It's funny because everything is so mechanical...when you get into the torque band, it goes. It's pretty quick but I just can't find first gear. So I pulled away in third and just cruised."

Watch Jenson Button saying he couldn't find first gear in the Williams FW08C:

Along with Button, former Formula 1 drivers and world champions Sebastian Vettel, Emerson Fittipaldi, and Mika Häkkinen were also seen driving some legendary cars around. McLaren will be represented by current F1 drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, while Williams will be represented by Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant. Meanwhile, Mercedes and Ferrari have displayed various cars.

Former F1 champion takes an iconic Williams for a spin

In honor of the team's 800th race, Jenson Button drove around the Silverstone circuit in the classic Williams FW14B before the British Grand Prix.

Jenson Button is the Williams team's ambassador and drove the classic 1992, Williams FW14B which was originally driven by Nigel Mansell.

Despite the fact that this is Williams' 799th race, due to the postponement of Imola earlier this year due to heavy flood, the team is marking the milestone event throughout both the Silverstone and Budapest weekends by running a special livery on both of their Formula 1 cars.