WATCH: George Russell and Max Verstappen laugh at McLaren's double disaster in Canada

The 2025 Canadian GP podium finishers, George Russell and Max Verstappen, had a great time watching the two McLarens crash during the latter stages of the 70-lap race. Lando Norris was in hot pursuit of teammate Oscar Piastri. On lap 67, the former rammed his car into the back of Piastri's MCL39. As a consequence, Norris retired from the race, and Piastri was able to hold on to P4.

Seeing the incident unfold in the post-race drivers' cooldown room, Russell and Max Verstappen (third-placed Kimi Antonelli also) were seen laughing away at the misery of the McLarens.

In line with this, the duo said the following:

"George: There was not really a gap there, was there? Yeah, that could have.... Max: I mean, luckily, they put that barrier there. Otherwise, he goes (both laughing)."

George Russell started the 70-lap Canadian Grand Prix from pole position and during the whole race, did not put even a single foot wrong. For second place, the competition was tight between Verstappen and Antonelli, but ultimately, the reigning world champion was able to hold on.

"Always amazing to be back on the top step": George Russell on Canadian GP

While George Russell and Max Verstappen had a good old laugh at the crash of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, the Brit was ecstatic after securing his first win of the 2025 Formula 1 season.

From the start of the whole race weekend, Russell was on it in terms of extracting performance out of the Mercedes challenger. He first put in a stellar lap in Q3 to secure pole position and then, on Sunday, he controlled the race nicely to secure a sensational win.

In his post-race interview, Russell added the following when asked whether the Montreal win was the best of his career:

"It's amazing to be back on the top step. Obviously, last time for us was back in Vegas. I felt last year was a victory lost. And then obviously we got the victory today probably due to the incredible pole yesterday. And obviously, so happy to see Kimi on the podium as well. So amazing day for the team. Thanks to everybody back at the factory who's been working so hard to get us back fighting for victories. And yeah, it feels good." Russell said, via F1.

The 2025 Formula 1 season is 10 rounds down, and courtesy of his heroics, Russell is now quite close to Max Verstappen in the Drivers' standings. The former has so far managed 136 points (P4) in comparison to Verstappen's 155 (P3).

Next up on the race calendar is the Austrian Grand Prix. It will take place next week from June 27 -29. Russell will look to go back-to-back in terms of wins this year.

