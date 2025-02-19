WATCH: Hundreds of Tifosi gather to watch Lewis Hamilton take his new Ferrari SF-25 for a spin

Lewis Hamilton took Ferrari's 2025 season challenger SF-25 for a spin around Fiorano track for the first time, and the Tifosi crowd didn't miss the iconic moment. A large number of fans gathered around the circuit to cheer for their new driver.

The countdown for the 2025 F1 season has begun with FIA hosting a grand event to celebrate F1's 75th anniversary. The event, hosted at the O2 Arena in London, saw 10 teams and 20 drivers turn up together to unveil their cars for the upcoming season.

Hamilton had a special moment as he showed up in Ferrari's suit for the first time in front of a huge crowd. The people of London welcomed him with loud applause as he soaked in the atmosphere.

A day later, Hamilton landed in Italy to try his hand at the new SF-25 Challenger as part of the team's filming day program. Both Hamilton and Charles Leclerc took turns taking a few spins around the Fiorano track.

Meanwhile, the Tifosi crowd didn't disappoint as they turned up in huge numbers to show support to their drivers, especially Hamilton. Many fans thronged the Fiorano circuit to watch Lewis Hamilton in action in the brand new SF-25. The British driver acknowledged the crowd and their support by waving at them.

This isn't the first time the Tifosi crowd has backed Hamilton. During his iconic first drive in Ferrari's suit, a similar amount of fans had turned up to witness the iconic moment.

Meanwhile, Hamilton also looked overwhelmed as he stopped by to wave at the crowd and thank them for their support.

Meanwhile, Scuderia Ferrari has opted for a new livery containing a darker shade of red. It also has a huge white patch in the rear and front wing. While carbon is fairly visible, the brand hasn't ditched their iconic color.

Lewis Hamilton opens up on pushing 'limits' during first Ferrari test

Lewis Hamilton (Image Source: Getty)

Before testing with SF-25, Lewis Hamilton had a 1000 km TPC run with Ferrari's older model, SF-24, in February. He reportedly crashed his car on the second day of the three-day testing session scheduled at Barcelona.

While Hamilton didn't address the crash, he said that he tried to push the limits of the car during his TPC test. Talking to media during the F175 event, he said (via Planet F1):

“I’ve enjoyed the testing that we’ve had. I’ve had to find the limits of the car as quickly as possible because I only have a handful of days—and I definitely did that! It’s just been fun."

Lewis Hamilton had reportedly crashed into the barriers with the car, which sustained severe damage. However, the driver escaped unhurt and apparently couldn't drive SF-24 for the rest of the day.

