Watch: IndyCar legend Alex Palou takes a subtle dig at Red Bull rumors

IndyCar champion Alex Palou took a subtle dig at Red Bull rumors in a video posted by the Chip Ganassi team on their social media. The Spanish driver has been touted to make a move away from the open-wheel racing series in America and potentially join the pinnacle of motorsport in the 2026 season.Palou has dominated the 2025 season to complete a historic three-peat and win his fourth overall championship in the IndyCar Series, which also included him winning the Indy 500 this year. The 28-year-old also has an exit clause in his contract, which allows him to leave the team at the end of the year.However, both Palou and Red Bull dismissed reports of him joining the Austrian team and being a contender to race alongside Max Verstappen. In a video posted by the IndyCar team on the social media platform X, they took a dig at the rumors by showcasing Alex Palou comprehending while standing in front of Red Bull and Ferrari miniature F1 cars, sating:&quot;Decisions… decisions…&quot;While Palou seems sure that he won't join Red Bull, his compatriot Fernando Alonso was confident that the former was &quot;Formula 1-level&quot;, saying to The Race:“He has the talent and he has the level to adapt very quickly and ultimately it will depend on which car you have. If you are at the back of the grid, it seems that you are not adapting to the category.&quot;You're struggling with certain things and you make more mistakes because you try to overcome those and overdrive sometimes; and if you're in a fast car, everything is a little bit easier. He’s Formula 1-level and if he has the chance, I will be very happy for him.”It's not the first time Alex Palou has been linked to a move to F1, as he had tested with McLaren in the 2021 season and was due to join them as a reserve driver in 2023.Max Verstappen comments on Alex Palou rumors to Red BullDuring the 2025 Dutch Grand Prix weekend, Red Bull driver Max Verstappen was also asked about the possibility of having Alex Palou as a teammate next year, to which the four-time F1 world champion replied:&quot;I know Alex already from go-karting times, and I think what he is achieving in IndyCar is incredible. It's so impressive to see, but it's impossible to know how people will do in F1, and it’s the same question the other way round – how would you do in IndyCar?&quot;&quot;You have no idea. So, for me, it’s a bit of a waste of time to try to debate that. I’m just so happy to see doing so well in IndyCar and the way he's been dominating.”The Milton Keynes-based outfit have a lot of options to choose from when deciding on putting a second driver next to Verstappen in the 2026 season.