Watch: Isack Hadjar comically breaks his first ever F1 trophy during post race celebrations

Isack Hadjar became the 219th different driver to step on an F1 podium, a feat he achieved at the 2025 Dutch GP. Subsequently, to mark the occasion, he went over to his team after the podium celebrations were completed, where he accidentally broke his trophy, leading the team to go through a mix of emotions before making their joyous cheer.The Frenchman started fourth on the grid, which was already hailed as an impressive performance by a fair share of the paddock. However, many reckoned that the Racing Bulls would fall down the pack with a Ferrari and Mercedes hounding him down for the majority of the race.Though not many had expected him to retain his spot, the rookie driver did not budge in the aggressive attacks by his rivals. Moreover, he maintained his composure en route to claim his first podium in F1 when the chequered flag flew on the track.Ecstatic with Hadjar's achievement, the team waited to hold the traditional post-race celebrations, but a hysterical incident took place as Hadjar was seemingly putting his trophy down in the pit lane, when it snapped into two pieces: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOn the other hand, Isack Hadjar's podium at the Dutch GP was the Faenza-based squad's fifth podium in F1.Isack Hadjar hopes for more to come his way after his first F1 podium at the Dutch GPRacing Bulls' Isack Hadjar celebrating on the podium after the 2025 F1 Grand Prix of the Netherlands - Source: GettyIsack Hadjar's start to the 2025 F1 season was not the way he would have hoped for. He suffered a DNS and was seen crying in the paddock, which led Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko to lament him.However, a few months later, the situation had flipped within the paddock. The Racing Bulls' driver could be seen grinning after claiming his maiden podium, that too in a car where his senior Red Bull allies, Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson, have failed to achieve a similar feat.Subsequently, former F1 driver Giedo van der Garde asked Hadjar how securing a top-three finish truly felt to him, to which the Frenchman responded:&quot;Yeah, it feels a bit unreal. What is surprising to me was keeping that P4 the whole race. Unfortunate for Lando with the puncture (it was an engine issue), we took advantage of this. I maximized what I had and made no mistakes.&quot;Moreover, when asked whether scoring a podium was the target all along, the 20-year-old said:&quot;This was the target since I was a kid, this is the first step and hopefully more to come.&quot;With Hadjar scoring 15 points for his P3 finish, he has supercharged his way into the top-10 in the drivers' standings, as he leapfrogged his way from 12th to 10th after the Dutch GP.