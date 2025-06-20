Watch: Isack Hadjar makes fun of Charles Leclerc complaining about 'dirty air' during the F1 Canadian GP qualifying

Racing Bulls rookie Isack Hadjar poked fun at Charles Leclerc for complaining about dirty air during the qualifying session of the 2025 Canadian GP. In a pre-race get-together, Hadjar imitated Leclerc's team radio message, leaving the rest of the drivers around in splits.

The beginning of the Canadian GP weekend brought disappointment to Leclerc as he crashed in the FP1 session, and the damaged car forced him out of the FP2 session. Moreover, during the qualifying session, the Ferrari driver was set on a flyer lap in the Q3 session.

He had a purple first sector, meaning Leclerc wanted to fight for pole position. However, before approaching sector three, the Monegasque got unintentionally blocked by Isack Hadjar of the Racing Bulls. Due to dirty air slowing him down, Leclerc aborted his final lap and settled for P8.

On team radio, Charles Leclerc fumed at Isack Hadjar, saying:

“FOR ****, this guy! Come on, this ****, dirty air!"

Meanwhile, before the Canadian GP race on Sunday, June 15, all drivers gathered for the drivers' parade. Hadjar spotted Leclerc and poked fun at him by imitating his radio message.

"Is that ohh 'Dirty Airrr'? You were sideways in six."

The hilarious imitation left other drivers standing on the sides in splits. An embarrassed Leclerc also looked down and laughed.

Meanwhile, in a post-qualifying interview, the Ferrari clarified that he wasn't held up by Hadjar intentionally. The dirty air led to loss of downforce, and since he was fighting for pole, the obstruction led to immense frustration. However, Leclerc cleared the air, saying the Racing Bulls rookie wasn't at fault.

In the main race on June 15, Leclerc had a good recovery from an P8 start, finishing P5. Hadjar, on the other hand, ended up at P16.

Charles Leclerc blames himself for disappointing qualifying in Canada

Charles Leclerc at the F1 Grand Prix of Canada - Qualifying - Source: Getty

In Q3 of the qualifying session in Canada last weekend, Charles Leclerc went from fighting for pole position to settling for P8. He aborted his lap after dirty air from Isack Hadjar at turn 6 slowed him down significantly.

However, in an interview with F1TV, Leclerc took the blame, saying he messed up the last lap. He also criticised Ferrari's move to send him early on the track, which led to traffic.

“The pace was there. I think the car was good enough for pole, but I fucked it up completely. I don’t know if it was the right thing or not to go out early. We ended up having Isack in the middle of turn six or seven—in the middle. He was 100 meters in front, but with these cars and on a track like this, you lose all the grip," Leclerc said (via Planet F1).

Regardless, Charles Leclerc covered up the lost places during the main race as he finished P6.

