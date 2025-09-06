Watch: James Vowles hilariously advises Carlos Sainz to get 13 cats, just like Alex Albon has

By Samyak Sharma
Published Sep 06, 2025 11:56 GMT
James Vowles shares hilarious advice with Carlos Sainz [Images via Getty]

Williams F1 boss James Vowles gave a hilarious solution to Carlos Sainz to get rid of his bad luck, claiming that getting 13 cats like Alex Albon might help his case. The Briton also mentioned how Albon visited numerous temples around the world to get rid of his bad luck in 2024.

Williams shared a glimpse of a team briefing via Instagram on Saturday, which was led by team boss James Vowles and took a hilarious turn. Drivers Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz were also present next to the boss at the meeting.

In the video, Vowles can be heard revealing that he went on a cycle ride around the Monza circuit with Sainz, only for his bike to malfunction after just three laps. He then joked that he does not wish to see this happen to the cars during the race weekend.

Sainz jumped in, adding that it could well happen given his poor luck in 2025. Vowles then urged Sainz to take up teammate Alex Albon's methods to get rid of bad luck, which involves visiting temples and cats.

"The next thing what I was gonna say Carlos is this actually is Alex's area of expertise. He has temples all over the world where he got rid of this last year," said Vowles.
"It does work. And probably 13 cats is what you have to get as well. There's a couple of things to help you on the way," he added.
During the briefing, Vowles also shared that Williams has practised their right to review Carlos Sainz's penalty that he received at the Dutch GP for the incident with Liam Lawson.

Sainz and Vowles strongly disagreed with the penalty, and the latter has now added that they have reviewed the decision as they wish to gather a clearer understanding of how to go racing in the future.

Carlos Sainz is optimistic about Williams' chances at the Italian GP after a positive Friday showing

Carlos Sainz ahead of final practice for the Italian Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Carlos Sainz shared a positive outlook after the first two practice sessions during the Italian GP weekend, claiming that the Williams FW47 was quick. The Spaniard finished third in both the practice sessions on Friday.

Speaking after FP2 on Friday, Sainz shared his thoughts about the qualifying and race pace of the car underneath him.

"The pace is there, we were quick. On long runs, short runs, the balance felt in a decent window but there's a couple of corners and the soft tyre that we need to sort out," said Sainz. [via Formula1.com]
"We manage to sort this out and I can get myself a bit more comfortable in the car then hopefully there's even more to come," he added.

Alex Albon also echoed his teammate's words, claiming that the car was consistent and balanced throughout the day.

In the aforementioned video, team boss James Vowles had also claimed that he expects both the Italian GP and the upcoming Azerbaijan GP to be strong races for Williams.

