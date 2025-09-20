  • home icon
  • Formula 1
  • Williams F1
  • Watch: James Vowles reacts to Carlos Sainz's sensational qualifying in the F1 Azerbaijan GP

Watch: James Vowles reacts to Carlos Sainz's sensational qualifying in the F1 Azerbaijan GP

By Sabyasachi Biswas
Modified Sep 20, 2025 19:07 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna - Source: Getty
James Vowles, Williams team principal with Carlos Sainz - Source: Getty

Williams team principal, James Vowles, addressed Carlos Sainz's stellar qualifying effort and praised the Spanish driver for his performance. Sharing his thoughts in a video posted by the Williams F1 team, Vowles recalled the long and chaotic qualifying on Saturday and hailed his team.

Ad

Sainz pulled off a stunning flying lap in Q3 as he finished the session in P2. He was only slower than pole sitter Max Verstappen, who was nearly five-tenths faster than him. With this, Sainz will start from the front row for the first time since his Ferrari days.

Sainz set up 1:41.595 on the timesheet and was over a tenth faster than Liam Lawson, the driver in P3. As the Spaniard pulled off the stellar qualifying performance, here's what his team principal had to say about him:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"What a fantastic finish of qualifying on Saturday for Carlos. We're second on the grid, a front row start and it feels brilliant for the team. I think the first and foremost point out that the qualifying session was over two and half hours with six red flags, and I'm fairly sure I've aged 10 years in a few minutes."
Ad
"It was great to see Carlos absolutely flying on form and I have to acknowledge as well that the team did a great job. Not just today but across the last week or so where we've been focusing on how to get this qualifying conditions right. How to get the most out of these tires on that first time lap," he further added.
Ad
Ad

Unfortunately, Sainz's teammate, Alex Albon, finished the qualifying in P20 after he made contact with the wall at Turn 1. Albon's P20 has come as a huge blow for the British team, until Sainz's P2 later in the session.

Mercedes duo Kimi Antonelli and George Russell managed P4 and P5, respectively, while Yuki Tsunoda, Lando Norris, and Isack Hadjar are in P6, P7, and P8. Oscar Piastri and Charles Leclerc, the drivers who crashed in Q3, will start from P9 and P10, respectively.

Ad

Carlos Sainz shared his thoughts after fantastic Azerbaijan GP qualifying

Following the conclusion of the Azerbaijan GP qualifying, Carlos Sainz let his feelings known and stated that he wants to secure his first podium with Williams. Speaking to Sky Sports F1, here's what the Spanish driver said:

Carlos Sainz during the Azerbaijan GP - Source: Getty
Carlos Sainz during the Azerbaijan GP - Source: Getty
"Very happy! We nailed the Qualifying today, always on the right tyre at the right time and some very good laps. We are P2, it is great news. Plan for tomorrow - try and stick it on the podium. I am going to try my best to give Williams a first podium."

Currently, Carlos Sainz is in P18 in the Drivers' Championship with 16 points after 16 races and three Sprints. His teammate, Alex Albon, is in P7 with 70 points. Williams are in P5 in the Constructors' Championship with 86 points.

About the author
Sabyasachi Biswas

Sabyasachi Biswas

Sabyasachi Biswas is a passionate motorsport journalist for Sportskeeda, with a Master's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. He has over nine years of experience in the field and over 11000 published articles on the internet.

As a dedicated follower of motorsport, Sabyasachi watches events closely, ensuring his reports are thorough and are supported by reputable sources. He is inspired by Max Verstappen’s fearless attitude and has a dream of attending the Indian GP if it ever returns to the calendar. An ardent F1 fan, he enjoyed watching Felipe Massa and is now enjoying Verstappen's journey.

Apart from F1, he is a big-time NASCAR and football (soccer, he means) fan. Sabyasachi supports Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports and the Spanish club, Real Madrid.

He was a sub-junior level footballer and won inter-district quizzes and debate competitions back in school. A travel freak by nature, Sabyasachi likes to try different cuisines and learn about new cultures. When away from his keyboard, he enjoys geopolitics, astronomy, and playing with Khushi & Ubbu - his adorable beagles.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sabyasachi Biswas
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications