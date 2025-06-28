Watch: Kerry Condon roast F1 movie co-star Brad Pitt for securing a driver's license on the first attempt

Hollywood actress Kerry Condon roasted her F1 movie co-star and Academy Award winner Brad Pitt for securing his driver's license on the first attempt. The Irish actress, known for her Oscar-nominated role in "The Banshees of Inisherin," starred in her first big-budget Hollywood project alongside Pitt, which is running in theaters.

The 42-year-old played the role of Kate McKenna, who is the technical director of the fictional F1 team "APXGP" and is also the love interest of Pitt's character Sonny Hayes in the movie. Brad Pitt could be seen having excellent chemistry with his co-stars Damon Idris and Kerry Condon throughout the promotions for the project.

During one of their interviews with Hits Radio in the UK, the pair was asked about how many attempts they took to pass their driver's test. To which, the 60-year-old said:

"Nailed it the first time"

A shocked Condon replied:

"Did you?"

Condon went on the roast the American actor and said

"That's in America, though, which isn't even driving. Automatic."

Startled, Pitt replied:

"What do you mean? It's an open road driving, and it was manual."

Condon went on to playfully apologize for her error.

Apart from driving real F2 cars in the movie, Brad Pitt even drove a McLaren MCL60 in Austin to get his first experience of driving an F1 car.

Brad Pitt expresses his emotions after driving an F1 car

Academy Award winner Brad Pitt expressed his gratitude to McLaren CEO Zak Brown for giving the former the chance to drive MCL60 around COTA last week.

Speaking on the Beyond the Grid podcast, the 60-year-old reflected on the experience and said:

“I've just never experienced anything that's just, more feeling of presence in my life. You're so focused, but you're not white knuckling. You're just in this sublime groove. It is really extraordinary. I try to explain this feeling of downforce, and I fail every time because you try to say like a rollercoaster, but that's not even right, because you feel the fulcrum point underneath you – you're in it.

“I was in an aerobatic plane once, and it's the closest thing, but still this thing. This is such a unique feeling and an absolute high. I'm still on a high, I really am. I'm just still on a high. And I can't thank Zak Brown and the team [enough]. I spent the day out with Lando [Norris] – just what a high, what a high."

F1 is directed by Top Gun: Maverick's famed director Joseph Kosinski, with Lewis Hamilton serving as an Executive Producer. The Ferrari driver has also assisted the crew in the writing process and kept them on track to make the "most authentic racing movie."

