Lando Norris gave people flashbacks after almost breaking his winner's trophy from the Australian Grand Prix. The Briton infamously broke Max Verstappen's winners' trophy during the 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix.

In a moment Verstappen thankfully found hilarious, Norris broke the Dutchman's Hungarian GP winners trophy on the podium, while doing his trademark champagne pop celebration.

In a near-repeat of the mishap, the McLaren driver came very close to breaking his own trophy this time, which he won during the opening race of the 2025 F1 season at the Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit, Melbourne. He narrowly shrugged off a late challenge from Verstappen to claim the win, with the reigning champion finishing only 0.895 seconds behind.

While celebrating the win with the whole Papaya team, Norris stood behind the Jack Brabham-inspired trophy, which was kept on a stand. But after the team got up from the photo, the round trophy almost fell, while the similar-looking constructors' trophy ended up on the floor.

While a team mechanic stopped one of the trophies from falling on the ground, the other one fell and may well be scratched up. Following this Norris comically exited the scene, scampering away from the camera and F1 posted a video of this moment on their Instagram account.

"Not the trophy... Again! 🫣 😅"

Lando Norris received some backlash for breaking the $45,000 trophy, and for not showing any remorse and not understanding the cultural significance of the prize. But Verstappen clarified that it was a mistake on the Briton's part and Norris even apologized for the incident.

The manufacturer of the trophy, Herendi Porcelain Manufactory, took nearly six months to craft the original piece. Following the incident, they offered to create a replacement trophy for Verstappen at no additional cost.

When Lando Norris paid tribute to the broken trophy through his helmet at the 2024 Hungarian Grand Prix

Lando Norris' hand-painted helmet design at the Hungarian Grand Prix - Source: Getty

After Lando Norris was criticized by some for breaking Max Verstappen's Hungarian GP winner trophy, he decided to pay homage to the design of the prize via his crash helmet design in 2024. He teamed up with Herendi Porcelain to get a stunning hand-painted helmet as a tribute.

The Briton got this helmet made for the 2024 edition of the Hungarian Grand Prix, in which he finished second behind teammate Oscar Piastri. He thanked the Hungarian company and even apologized for breaking the 2023 trophy in the caption.

"Honour to team up with @herendporcelain on this hand painted masterpiece for Hungary. When we got together we knew we wanted to do something special and here it is. From the bottom of my heart thank you (and sorry about last year) ❤️"

After finishing on the podium alongside Verstappen in the 2023 Hungary race, the Briton hit the champagne bottle on the top step of the podium, and the delicate cup kept on the same platform, fell to the ground and broke.

The 2024 edition of the race was not the happiest day for Lando Norris though, as the British driver gave up his position as the leader of the race to accommodate teammate Oscar Piastri's first F1 win, after a huge argument with his team on the radio.

After receiving two back-to-back second-placed trophies in Hungary, Norris will be hoping to get his hands on the iconic porcelain award in the 2025 edition of the race, set to take place in August.

