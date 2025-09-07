Watch: Lando Norris gets booed by the Tifosi after the F1 Italian GP

McLaren star Lando Norris finished P2 at the 2025 Italian GP after a controversial team call from McLaren, which followed the slow pitstop for the British driver. As Norris took the podium celebration from the cool down room, the 25-year-old was booed by the Tifosi.The top three of Max Verstappen, Lando Norris, and Oscar Piastri soon settled into the Italian GP with the Dutchman eking out a six-second lead over Norris, who in turn had a six-second lead on Piastri in P3. The two McLarens went long into the first stint, hoping for a safety car, which never came. As the time to stop came, Oscar Piastri was pitted first, followed by Lando Norris on the very next lap.A slow pitstop for Norris gave Piastri P2. However, a team radio from McLaren instructed the Australian to give P2 to his teammate, reminding Oscar of last year's Hungarian GP when Norris emerged ahead after the pitstop, but gave the position back to his teammate.Oscar Piastri complied with the team's request and swapped positions, and finished P3 behind Lando Norris. However, as Lando Norris made his way to the podium celebrations, the Tifosi, who gathered on the start-finish straight, booed the Briton.While Oscar Piastri resisted the team's instructions detailing how pit stops are a part of the race, he eventually gave the position to Norris. Even Max Verstappen took a sly dig at McLaren for swapping the drivers around.Lando Norris started the 2025 Italian GP in P2 after Max Verstappen's incredible lap in Q3 put the Dutchman on the pole position. The Briton battled with the Red Bull driver into the first corner, was pushed into the grass, and Verstappen cut the first corner to maintain the lead.The Dutchman was then asked by the team to give the position to Norris, who got into the lead of the race, but was soon repassed by the Red Bull driver fair and square, who dominated the rest of the race and won.Oscar Piastri and McLaren's team radio preceding the position swap with Lando Norris as Max Verstappen takes a cheeky shot at the Papaya team As Oscar Piastri emerged in front of Lando Norris following the slow pitstop, McLaren soon took to the team radio, asking the Australian to swap positions. Piastri's race engineer said,“Oscar, this is a bit like Hungary last. We pitted in this order for team reasons. Please let Lando pass, and then you're free to race.”“I mean... we said that a slow pit stop was part of racing, so I don't really get what changed here. But I'll do it,” replied Oscar PiastriAs the two McLarens swapped positions, Max Verstappen's race engineer, Gianpiero Lambiase (GP), informed the Red Bull driver of the same, to which the Dutchman responded,“Ha! Just because he had a slow stop?”“It's not our business, but I guess it keeps it fair between the drivers in terms of the championship. You focus on the road ahead as well, please” responded GPDuring the post-race interviews, as Oscar Piastri reflected on the race, he called the position swap with Norris a “little inchident (incident)”