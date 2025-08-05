Watch: Lando Norris and girlfriend Margarida Corceiro seen leaving the track after the McLaren driver wins the F1 Hungarian GP

McLaren driver Lando Norris and his girlfriend Margarida Corciero were seen leaving the track after the 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday, August 4. It was a successful weekend for the British driver as he converted a bold and audacious one-stop strategy to come home with his fifth victory of the year and his first in Budapest.The 25-year-old started the race from P3 but slipped back to P5 after losing a couple of positions at the start and was never looking to be in contention for the victory in the first half of the race. But the Somerset native held on brilliantly to his tires in the final laps as he was under pressure from his teammate and championship rival, Oscar Piastri.The nine-time F1 race winner was delighted with his efforts and was seen celebrating the feat with his team members in the parc ferme. Lando Norris was also spotted kissing and giving a hug to his girlfriend, Margarida Corciero, and the pair were later spotted leaving the track together as well. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCorciero and Norris were front and centre at the iconic Hungaroring as they entered the paddock together and, for the first time, confirmed their relationship with their gesture in parc ferme. The 22-year-old Portuguese model has also attended the race weekends in Monaco and Spain, with the British driver winning in the principality earlier this year.The Brit would hope that his partner would accompany him to more races, as he has been on the podium and won twice in the three races that she has attended thus far in the 2025 season.Lando Norris'reaction to his stunning one-stop strategy in BudapestMcLaren driver Lando Norris stated that he was unsure that the one-stop strategy would get him the win, but believed it was the only way for him to get back in the race after languishing in P4.In his post-race interview with F1TV, the Brit reflected on the strategy and said:&quot;I mean, I didn’t think it would probably get us the win. I thought maybe it would get us at least into second. I knew our pace was good, even in the first stint behind George. I couldn't get past, but the pace was strong.&quot;So, I knew if I just had some clean air and I could push that I could maybe make things work, and that's what we did. It’s always a bit of a gamble, these kinds of things, but it also requires no mistakes, good laps, good strategy, all these things. And that's what we had today. So, I'm very happy.&quot;Heading into the summer break, Lando Norris finds himself nine points behind his teammate, Oscar Piastri, in the Driver's championship and has one less race win to his name compared to the Aussie this year.