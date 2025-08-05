  • home icon
  • Formula 1
  • Lando Norris
  • Watch: Lando Norris' hilarious reaction when questioned about the last few laps defending against Oscar Piastri

Watch: Lando Norris' hilarious reaction when questioned about the last few laps defending against Oscar Piastri

By Devang Chauhan
Published Aug 05, 2025 06:26 GMT
F1 Hungarian Grand Prix 2025 - Source: Getty
Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris of McLaren after the Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix at Hungaroring- Source: Getty

McLaren driver Lando Norris gave a hilarious reaction when he was questioned about the pressure he felt in the last few laps of the 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix while defending from his teammate and championship rival Oscar Piastri. The British driver had an awful start to the race as he slipped to P5 after starting from P3 at the end of Turn 1.

Ad

Although he was able to gain a position on Fernando Alonso and move back to P4, he was unable to overtake Mercedes driver George Russell in the first stint. Ahead of making a pit stop, he and his race engineer, William Joseph, decided to go for an alternative one-stop strategy to get back in contention for a race win.

With Piastri on fresher tires and closing the gap quickly, the last few laps of the race last weekend were set up for a Grand Slam finish. However, Lando Norris was able to thwart his teammate's attempt and maintain the race lead to cross the chequered flag as the race winner.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In a clip floating on social media, he was asked by Sky Sports' Rachel Brookes about his feelings inside the car in the final laps, and the 25-year-old gave a hilarious reaction.

Ad

The victory in Budapest also allowed the nine-time F1 race winner to close the championship lead on his teammate Oscar Piastri to nine points heading into the summer break.

Lando Norris reflects on pulling off a one-stop strategy in Budapest

McLaren driver Lando Norris stated that he was aware that he had to make his hard tires last for almost 40 laps, but believed it got tricky when he was pushing on every single lap to stay in contention for the race.

Ad

Speaking in the post-race press conference, the British driver reflected and said:

"I made the Mediums last until, like, what, lap 32 or something. So it wasn't a terrible thought that I can make the Hards last until the end. It was more (that) I just knew I'd have to push flat out for basically every single lap, and that's when it gets a little bit tricky. The tyres get hot. It's easy to make mistakes.
Ad
"The last few laps, the rubber is probably pretty low, and it's just so easy to lock a tyre into one, into two, the chicane, things like that. So, yeah, I knew I could make the tyres get to the end quite easily, but it was more to stay ahead of the other people."

With 10 races and three Sprints remaining, Lando Norris will head into the second half of the season full of confidence, but he would hope to avoid the mistakes of last year when he contested for the title against Max Verstappen.

About the author
Devang Chauhan

Devang Chauhan

Twitter icon

Devang is a Formula 1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with 3500+ articles and over 5 million reads under his belt. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has a total experience of 3.5 years.

To keep up with the sport’s developments, Devang watches every single session and comes up with unique angles for the stories, from the readers’ perspective, using his expertise in the field. He strives to report accurate, ethical and relevant data by reading information from verified sources in the field, ones that are also trusted by industry experts.

Currently, his favorite drivers on the grid are Charles Leclerc and Daniel Ricciardo; he is particularly impressed by how the two drivers rarely lose their cool and approach everything with a smile on their faces. He classifies himself as a ‘Tifosi’ and is a Charles Leclerc fan.

Devang is a sports buff and when he is away from his keyboard, he watches other sports like cricket, tennis, badminton, and football, to name a few.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Anisha Chatterjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications