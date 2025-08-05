Watch: Lando Norris' hilarious reaction when questioned about the last few laps defending against Oscar Piastri

McLaren driver Lando Norris gave a hilarious reaction when he was questioned about the pressure he felt in the last few laps of the 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix while defending from his teammate and championship rival Oscar Piastri. The British driver had an awful start to the race as he slipped to P5 after starting from P3 at the end of Turn 1.Although he was able to gain a position on Fernando Alonso and move back to P4, he was unable to overtake Mercedes driver George Russell in the first stint. Ahead of making a pit stop, he and his race engineer, William Joseph, decided to go for an alternative one-stop strategy to get back in contention for a race win.With Piastri on fresher tires and closing the gap quickly, the last few laps of the race last weekend were set up for a Grand Slam finish. However, Lando Norris was able to thwart his teammate's attempt and maintain the race lead to cross the chequered flag as the race winner.In a clip floating on social media, he was asked by Sky Sports' Rachel Brookes about his feelings inside the car in the final laps, and the 25-year-old gave a hilarious reaction. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe victory in Budapest also allowed the nine-time F1 race winner to close the championship lead on his teammate Oscar Piastri to nine points heading into the summer break.Lando Norris reflects on pulling off a one-stop strategy in BudapestMcLaren driver Lando Norris stated that he was aware that he had to make his hard tires last for almost 40 laps, but believed it got tricky when he was pushing on every single lap to stay in contention for the race.Speaking in the post-race press conference, the British driver reflected and said:&quot;I made the Mediums last until, like, what, lap 32 or something. So it wasn't a terrible thought that I can make the Hards last until the end. It was more (that) I just knew I'd have to push flat out for basically every single lap, and that's when it gets a little bit tricky. The tyres get hot. It's easy to make mistakes.&quot;The last few laps, the rubber is probably pretty low, and it's just so easy to lock a tyre into one, into two, the chicane, things like that. So, yeah, I knew I could make the tyres get to the end quite easily, but it was more to stay ahead of the other people.&quot;With 10 races and three Sprints remaining, Lando Norris will head into the second half of the season full of confidence, but he would hope to avoid the mistakes of last year when he contested for the title against Max Verstappen.