Watch: Lando Norris' mother Cisca embraces the McLaren driver after he secures pole position for the F1 Belgian GP

McLaren star Lando Norris took the pole position at the 2025 Belgian GP qualifying as he beat his teammate Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen to it. The Briton's mother, Cisca Norris, was present at the circuit to support her son and embraced him after the Saturday qualifying session.Oscar Piastri took the Sprint pole position yesterday with over a six-tenths gap to Lando Norris, who could only manage P3. In the sprint race earlier today, Max Verstappen won the race after passing Piastri on Lap 1 and maintaining the lead with his low downforce package. Norris, on the other hand, lost a position to Charles Leclerc on Lap 1 but was able to repass the Monegasque to finish P3.However, coming into the qualifying session for the main race, Lando Norris turned the tables around and took the pole position despite Piastri's best efforts. Max Verstappen made a mistake on Turn 1 exit on his final Q3 lap, while the Australian driver admitted to making a mistake in Turn 14, which cost him the pole position.Lando Norris' mother, Cisca, has been in the paddock at Spa Francorchamps and was seen in the McLaren garage during the sprint qualifying broadcast. She made another appearance during the qualifying session for the main race and was seen cheering on for her son from the garage.Cisca first celebrated her son’s provisional pole position in Q3, and as Norris took the pole position, his mother was shown on the F1TV broadcast as she made a heart with her hands.As the McLaren driver got out of the car after the qualifying session, his mother was waiting for him in the parc ferme. Norris went up to Cisca, who gave the British driver a big hug after the pole position at the Belgian GP.Lando Norris will start tomorrow's race in P1 with his teammate, Oscar Piastri, alongside him in P2. Charles Leclerc managed to get the upgraded SF25 into the Top 3, and Max Verstappen could only manage P4 after the mistake in his final lap.“People like to make a lot of things up”: Lando Norris reacts to Belgian GP pole position after Sprint qualifying disappointment After Oscar Piastri beat Lando Norris to the pole position for the sprint race by over six tenths, many came out and questioned why the British driver was so slow in the same car. As Norris took the pole position for the main race, he came out and said,“It was a decent lap, so happy. Everyone was pretty worried after yesterday. I wasn't even that far off, it was just a couple of little issues that we had. So I was confident after yesterday and confident coming into today so it was nice to see I could get back to the top.” (via F1TV)“Three tenths is just slipstream and not being first out of the pit lane, so it was nothing to worry about. But people like to make a lot of things up, but I felt good,” he added.Oscar Piastri increased his lead in the F1 standings by one point after the sprint race. However, if Lando Norris wins tomorrow's race (and Piastri comes second), he will at least reduce Piastri's lead to just two points.