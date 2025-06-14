WATCH: Lando Norris playfully pushes George Russell into Mercedes strategy secret

The two Brits, Lando Norris and George Russell, had a fun banter following yesterday's Free Practice two session at the Canadian GP. In the media pen, the former hilariously tried to push Russell into revealing Mercedes 'secret strategy' for today's qualifying.

After the first nine rounds of the 2025 Formula 1 season, Norris is in second place in the Drivers' standings with 176 points. George Russell, on his end, has done well to hold on to P4 in a lesser Mercedes machinery in comparison to the McLarens.

The duo's hilarious banter post yesterday's Free Practice 2 session went as follows:

"Russell: A number of teams are thinking about this medium tire as well so, come qualifying, you're going soft, you're going medium? So that's one of the challenges so far when we have had the C6 compound, and you know, we have seen in.....I can't, I can't tell you the secrets now, cause he's in the background." Norris: We are using the hard in qualifying (laughs).

George Russell ended the Free Practice 2 session at the top of the standings, whereas Lando Norris brought his outing to a close in second place for McLaren.

"Our worst Friday of the year": Lando Norris's take after FP2 session at Canadian GP

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have dominated the 2025 Formula 1 season for the Woking-based McLaren F1 team. The MCL39 has proved extremely mighty against the chasing pack, and they have not had much of a chance.

However, during yesterday's practice sessions at the Gilles Villenueve Racing circuit, the MCL39 didn't look as dialed-in as it usually does. Norris and Piastri found it hard to get the maximum out of the car.

In line with the outfit's struggles, Norris, in his post-session interviews, deemed Montreal's Friday practice 'worst of the year'.

"The track's difficult, but it's definitely been our worst Friday of the year, I would say, so far. Maybe not worst in terms of pace, but just most difficult to put together and most tricky. So, yes, we're not miles away, just need to make it a little bit easier to drive," Norris said, via Motorsport.

In 2024, Lando Norris missed out on his maiden Formula 1 Drivers' championship against Red Bull's Max Verstappen. The Brit was only able to manage 374 points in comparison to the Dutchman's 437.

This year, the tide has massively tilted in favor of Norris with the superior performance level of the MCL39 against the Red Bulls' RB21.

However, while the McLaren is expected to dominate in 2025, Norris has to start outperforming his teammate, Oscar Piastri. The Australian driver is 10 points (186 points) ahead of the Brit in the Drivers' standings.

