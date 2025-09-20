Watch: Lando Norris's girlfriend Margarida Corceiro makes a fashion statement in a cream bikini with a 2-word post

McLaren driver Lando Norris's girlfriend Margarida Corciero set social media ablaze with her pictures from her vacation in Bali. The British driver has amassed a massive fan following over the last couple of years, who extend their support to him on and off the track.Owing to his popularity, the nine-time F1 race winner remains constantly in the headlines for his antics on and off the track. He recently went public with his girlfriend, Corciero, after the pair were spotted entering the paddock together in Budapest before the summer break.The 22-year-old Portuguese model and actress has a substantial following of her own on social media as she boasts over two million followers on Instagram. On her recent post on the social media platform, Margarida Corciero shared a series of pictures of her vacation in Bali and wrote a two-word caption while flaunting a white bikini, saying:&quot;Morning Bali,&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCorciero has not accompanied the McLaren driver to Baku this weekend for the 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix after being a frequent over the past three race weekends.Lando Norris sheds light on his relationship with Margarida CorcieroMcLaren driver Lando Norris stated that he believed that Margarida Corciero was &quot;down to earth&quot; despite having a similarly &quot;crazy&quot; life as him.In his interview with Vogue, the 25-year-old delved into what he found special in his new love, saying:&quot;Everything. She's someone I can very much be myself with. Very down to earth and she lives quite a crazy life as well. It's nice when we can both just [rent] a boat for the day or go home together and chill. The biggest thing I'm trying to change is to get her into golf. She hates golf.&quot;Similar to Lando Norris, Corciero has been on the receiving end of some nasty comments on social media over the years owing to her views on certain issues. The Brit commented on the Portuguese getting backlash and added:&quot;I don't think anyone can look at a bad comment from someone and move on like nothing's ever happened. You don't want to see bad things written about anyone. But she's quite wise to all of it. It affects me. A lot less than it did. I pay a lot less attention to it now.&quot;Lando Norris has performed well when Margarida Corciero has attended his races in the 2025 season and stood on the podium on four of the five race weekends. He will have his work cut out in Baku this weekend, given that he could only qualify in P7 despite his teammate and rival Oscar Piastri crashing out in Q3.The Glastonbury-born native is yet to stand on a podium in the streets of Baku despite competing at the event since 2019.