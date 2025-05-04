WATCH: Lando Norris seemingly flashes Max Verstappen the middle finger during the F1 Miami Grand Prix 

Eagle-eyed fans spotted Lando Norris apparently flashing the middle finger to Max Verstappen during the Miami Grand Prix. This came after the Brit was unable to overtake his rival after multiple attempts in the initial stages of the race.

Lando Norris started the Miami GP on the front row but lost out on three positions on lap 1 after he had go off-track to avoid Verstappen infront of him. The Brit quickly made up the places and got right behind the Dutch driver by lap 14.

But with Verstappen now in P2 and Norris behind him, the McLaren man tried and failed on multiple occasions to get past his rival, in a much quicker car. Verstappen defended aggressively and Norris even had to give up his lead after having overtaken Verstappen off the track.

While the Brit eventually got through, a few eagle-eyed fans on social media spotted that Norris seemingly flashed the middle finger at Verstappen during this phase of the race, when he was unable to get past him. A fan posted the video from Norris' onboard camera via X, writing:

"No way Lando Norris is showing Max the finger because he can't overtake him??? 🤣🤣🤣"

As previously mentioned, Lando Norris did manage to get past Max Verstappen in what seemed an inevitable move given the pace of the McLarens during the Miami GP. The Brit shortly set off after teammate Oscar Piastri, who had made up a lead of over eight seconds while the two drivers behind him were in battle.

Verstappen lost out further, when a virtual safety car came out on Lap 29 of the race, and George Russell made his pit-stop to remain ahead of the Dutchman due to the reduced time lost in the pits. Verstappen finished in P4, behind Russell at the end of the race.

Max Verstappen registers his frustration about the Red Bull's breaks during the Miami GP

Max Verstappen during the F1 Grand Prix of Miami - Source: Getty

Max Verstappen came over the team radio and critisized the brakes in his RB21 challenger, while he was still in battle with Lando Norris during the intial stages of the Miami GP. The Dutch driver seemingly had no answers to McLaren's pace around the Miami International Autodrome.

After defending for his life against Norris during the initial stage of the race, Verstappen shared his unfiltered thoughts about the problem he was facing with his car.

"F****** brakes man, honestly useless,” said Verstappen.

Verstappen has lost out on more points to the two McLaren drivers in the drivers' standings, as both his rivals finished ahead of him during the Miami GP, bagging home a 1-2 finish for the Papaya team. Oscar Piastri has not only maintained his lead at the top but also extended it with a fourth win in the 2025 season.

