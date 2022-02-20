Watch: Lando Norris struggles to choose between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen

When asked to choose between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen during a rapid-fire interview, McLaren F1 driver Lando Norris struggled to make his choice for nearly half a minute before going for Verstappen.

Norris, who’s close friends with the Dutchman, seemed hesitant in choosing him over his fellow countryman and seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton, especially following the controversial 2021 season finale.

JM @f1jm_ ESPN F1 @ESPNF1 Lando Norris HAS to answer Lando Norris HAS to answer 👀 https://t.co/ZGeQB2PT2n He was always going to say Max. He hesitated for one reason and one reason only. He knows. twitter.com/ESPNF1/status/… He was always going to say Max. He hesitated for one reason and one reason only. He knows. twitter.com/ESPNF1/status/…

The young Briton has often come under fire for a perceived lack of respect on his part for Hamilton. His careless comments after the seven-time world champion won a record-breaking 100th Grand Prix, led to the former being mercilessly trolled online. Furthermore, due to his nationality, many fans in the UK expect him to support his countryman rather than Verstappen, who is often thought to be the arch-rival.

Norris openly supported the Dutchman's bid for the world championship last season, but he also has a strong relationship with Hamilton. The latter has often complimented Norris on his superb on-track performances throughout last season.

The young Briton went toe-to-toe with one of F1’s greatest drivers on multiple occasions last season, often coming out on top, much to the latter’s admiration. While he missed out on his maiden win in Russia, his performances in the earlier part of the season, especially in Austria, earned him Hamilton’s approval.

Despite their mutually respectful relationship, Norris has made it no secret of his association with Verstappen. The 23-year-old has had a close relationship with the Dutchman since his junior formula days, often doing countless hours of sim-races together.

“Silly” to think Lewis Hamilton would retire after Abu Dhabi disappointment: Lando Norris

Lando Norris disagrees with those who expected Lewis Hamilton to retire from F1 after losing the title to Max Verstappen on the very last lap of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix last season. Norris believes that a character like Hamilton would never say goodbye to the sport after such controversial circumstances.

Speaking in an interview with ESPN during McLaren’s 2022 car launch, the young Briton said:

“I think it’s silly if you ever thought if anyone ever thought he was gonna leave. That kind of character will never end his career with something like this. He’s one of the best or probably is one of the best drivers in history. I’ve had opportunity to race him hopefully every now and then and speak to him when we speak every now and then it’s such a cool thing. I look forward to racing more interactive season last year.”

Lewis Hamilton lost his historic bid for a record-breaking eighth world title after a few controversial decisions by race control in the season finale potentially handed his rival Verstappen a lasting advantage.

After the season's conclusion, Hamilton unsurprisingly disappeared from public life to recharge and process his title loss. Meanwhile, speculation started mounting that the seven-time world champion might decide to call it quits after his heartbreak.

Following the conclusion of the FIA’s inquiry into the controversial Abu Dhabi events, Hamilton, however, officially announced his return, putting to rest all speculation about his future in the sport.

