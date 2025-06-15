Watch: Lando Norris walks up to Oscar Piastri to apologize for his collision with the McLaren driver during F1 Canadian GP

Lando Norris apologized to Oscar Piastri during a post-race interview for the collision during the 2025 Canadian Grand Prix. While fighting wheel-to-wheel on lap 67, the Brit went for a non-existent gap on the inside line but touched the back of Piastri's car and crashed into the wall.

Ad

The 2025 Canadian GP did not go as planned for McLaren. During qualifying, Piastri managed to get a P3 start, whereas Norris dropped to P7. Moreover, at the race start, the Aussie lost a place to Kimi Antonelli.

However, by the final 10 laps, Norris had caught up to Piastri, and both teammates were allowed to race fairly by McLaren. But things got ugly on lap 67. After a heated wheel-to-wheel battle, the Brit passed his teammate on turn 10, but Piastri regained his place before approaching the final chicane.

Ad

Trending

In a desperate move, Lando Norris took the inside line at the first corner, but due to a lack of a gap, he touched the back of Oscar Piastri's car and crashed into the wall. With Norris stuck on the track, a safety car was deployed.

While Piastri also sustained damage to his car, he managed to continue the race and finish P4. Meanwhile, during the post-race interview, Norris walked up to his teammate and apologized, thus owning up to his mistake.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Even immediately after the crash, Norris admitted his fault on team radio, saying:

"I'm sorry. All my bad. All my fault. Stupid from me."

The British driver walked out unhurt after the crash. However, that incident marked the end of his race with zero points. Norris has 176 points to his name, and is second in the championship battle. However, this disaster could hurt his title quest in the long run.

Ad

Lando Norris expresses remorse for collision with Oscar Piastri

Lando Norris at F1 Grand Prix of Canada - Source: Getty

The 2025 Canadian GP turned into disaster for Lando Norris as he crashed on lap 67. While fighting with McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri, Norris made an error in judgement and went for a non-existent gap on the inside line, leading to contact.

Ad

Moreover, in a post-race interview, the Brit admitted his mistake and apologized to the team.

"No one to blame but myself, so I apologize to the whole team and to Oscar as well for attempting something probably a bit too silly. Glad I didn't ruin his race. In the end, apologies to the team. This was just more silly. This wasn't even like a 'that's racing'; it was just silly on my part. I go to bed tonight and apologize to everyone and then crack on," Norris told Sky Sports.

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella also pinned the blame on Lando Norris for making a misjudgment. He shared that while the incident was unfortunate, the team would certainly discuss and review it during debrief.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshita Patel Akshita is a passionate Formula 1 fan and motorsport enthusiast with 2 years of experience covering the high-speed world of F1. From news to technical analysis, she tried her hands on every aspect of the sport and has published over 1000 articles in the last 24 months. Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is her idol, and his extraordinary success inspires her every day.



Staying connected with F1-accredited journalists, official team pages, and trustworthy media outlets, Akshita ensures her reporting is always reliable and insightful. Twitter serves as her primary tool for real-time updates, while her daily engagement with social media hashtags and team handles allows her to capture the pulse of the motorsports world.



When not writing about F1, Akshita enjoys following other sports, such as Cricket, Football, and baseball. Manchester City, RCB, and Yankees are a few of her favourite clubs. Know More