Watch: Lando Norris walks up to Oscar Piastri to apologize for his collision with the McLaren driver during F1 Canadian GP

Lando Norris apologized to Oscar Piastri during a post-race interview for the collision during the 2025 Canadian Grand Prix. While fighting wheel-to-wheel on lap 67, the Brit went for a non-existent gap on the inside line but touched the back of Piastri's car and crashed into the wall.
The 2025 Canadian GP did not go as planned for McLaren. During qualifying, Piastri managed to get a P3 start, whereas Norris dropped to P7. Moreover, at the race start, the Aussie lost a place to Kimi Antonelli.
However, by the final 10 laps, Norris had caught up to Piastri, and both teammates were allowed to race fairly by McLaren. But things got ugly on lap 67. After a heated wheel-to-wheel battle, the Brit passed his teammate on turn 10, but Piastri regained his place before approaching the final chicane.
In a desperate move, Lando Norris took the inside line at the first corner, but due to a lack of a gap, he touched the back of Oscar Piastri's car and crashed into the wall. With Norris stuck on the track, a safety car was deployed.
While Piastri also sustained damage to his car, he managed to continue the race and finish P4. Meanwhile, during the post-race interview, Norris walked up to his teammate and apologized, thus owning up to his mistake.
Even immediately after the crash, Norris admitted his fault on team radio, saying:
"I'm sorry. All my bad. All my fault. Stupid from me."
The British driver walked out unhurt after the crash. However, that incident marked the end of his race with zero points. Norris has 176 points to his name, and is second in the championship battle. However, this disaster could hurt his title quest in the long run.
"No one to blame but myself, so I apologize to the whole team and to Oscar as well for attempting something probably a bit too silly. Glad I didn't ruin his race. In the end, apologies to the team. This was just more silly. This wasn't even like a 'that's racing'; it was just silly on my part. I go to bed tonight and apologize to everyone and then crack on," Norris told Sky Sports.
McLaren team principal Andrea Stella also pinned the blame on Lando Norris for making a misjudgment. He shared that while the incident was unfortunate, the team would certainly discuss and review it during debrief.