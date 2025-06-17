Watch: Lando Norris writes a two-word phrase for a fan to get it tattooed in his handwriting

McLaren driver Lando Norris wrote a short phrase for a fan to get it tattooed in his handwriting, as evidenced by a social media post. The British driver is one of the most famous on the current grid and has legions of fans on social media due to his approachable and affable personality.

Ad

Before achieving superstar status in the sport because of his performances, Norris was active in the sim world and streamed online with his brand 'Quadrant' and interacted with racing fans.

Although recently, the Glastonbury-born native has reduced his online presence, he remains one of the more popular drivers and always makes time for his fans during race weekends.

In a video floating on social media, Lando Norris was asked to write something in his handwriting for one of his fans to get tattooed on their body. The McLaren driver wrote a two-word phrase, 'Have Faith', on a piece of paper, which was later tattooed by his fan.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Lando Norris is in contention for winning his first world championship in F1 and sits in P2 in the standings, 22 points behind his teammate, Oscar Piastri.

McLaren team boss chimes in on Lando Norris' crash in Canada

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella stated that Lando Norris's crash with Oscar Piastri in the 2025 Canadian Grand Prix last weekend would impact his confidence, as he admitted to making a mistake and took the blame.

Ad

Speaking with Sky Sports, the Italian reflected on Norris' candor and said:

"Obviously it's an episode that cost him championship points. It's an episode that, for his own admission, he said, 'the principle was clear, I just made a misjudgement'. He never came to say, 'let's talk about it'. This may have an impact in terms of his confidence, but it's up to us as a team to show our full support to Lando.

Ad

"And on this one, I want to be completely clear, it's full support to Lando. We will have conversations, and the conversations may be even tough. But there's no doubt over the support we give to Lando and over the fact that we will preserve our parity and equality in terms of how we go racing at McLaren between our two drivers."

Ad

Stella accepted that the situation might have been different if the Brit had not admitted to his mistake. He said:

"The situation would be different if Lando would have not taken responsibility and apologised. Lando himself will have to show his character to overcome these kinds of episodes, and make sure that he only takes the learnings."

Lando Norris has made a series of mistakes in the 2025 season, which have left him behind in the championship and cost him valuable points against his teammate.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Devang Chauhan Devang is a Formula 1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with 3500+ articles and over 5 million reads under his belt. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has a total experience of 3.5 years.



To keep up with the sport’s developments, Devang watches every single session and comes up with unique angles for the stories, from the readers’ perspective, using his expertise in the field. He strives to report accurate, ethical and relevant data by reading information from verified sources in the field, ones that are also trusted by industry experts.



Currently, his favorite drivers on the grid are Charles Leclerc and Daniel Ricciardo; he is particularly impressed by how the two drivers rarely lose their cool and approach everything with a smile on their faces. He classifies himself as a ‘Tifosi’ and is a Charles Leclerc fan.



Devang is a sports buff and when he is away from his keyboard, he watches other sports like cricket, tennis, badminton, and football, to name a few. Know More