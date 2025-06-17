Watch: Lando Norris writes a two-word phrase for a fan to get it tattooed in his handwriting

McLaren driver Lando Norris wrote a short phrase for a fan to get it tattooed in his handwriting, as evidenced by a social media post. The British driver is one of the most famous on the current grid and has legions of fans on social media due to his approachable and affable personality.
Before achieving superstar status in the sport because of his performances, Norris was active in the sim world and streamed online with his brand 'Quadrant' and interacted with racing fans.
Although recently, the Glastonbury-born native has reduced his online presence, he remains one of the more popular drivers and always makes time for his fans during race weekends.
In a video floating on social media, Lando Norris was asked to write something in his handwriting for one of his fans to get tattooed on their body. The McLaren driver wrote a two-word phrase, 'Have Faith', on a piece of paper, which was later tattooed by his fan.
Lando Norris is in contention for winning his first world championship in F1 and sits in P2 in the standings, 22 points behind his teammate, Oscar Piastri.
McLaren team boss chimes in on Lando Norris' crash in Canada
McLaren team principal Andrea Stella stated that Lando Norris's crash with Oscar Piastri in the 2025 Canadian Grand Prix last weekend would impact his confidence, as he admitted to making a mistake and took the blame.
Speaking with Sky Sports, the Italian reflected on Norris' candor and said:
"Obviously it's an episode that cost him championship points. It's an episode that, for his own admission, he said, 'the principle was clear, I just made a misjudgement'. He never came to say, 'let's talk about it'. This may have an impact in terms of his confidence, but it's up to us as a team to show our full support to Lando.
"And on this one, I want to be completely clear, it's full support to Lando. We will have conversations, and the conversations may be even tough. But there's no doubt over the support we give to Lando and over the fact that we will preserve our parity and equality in terms of how we go racing at McLaren between our two drivers."
Stella accepted that the situation might have been different if the Brit had not admitted to his mistake. He said:
"The situation would be different if Lando would have not taken responsibility and apologised. Lando himself will have to show his character to overcome these kinds of episodes, and make sure that he only takes the learnings."
Lando Norris has made a series of mistakes in the 2025 season, which have left him behind in the championship and cost him valuable points against his teammate.