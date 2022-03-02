Watch: Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz's on-track interaction shows F1 cars can follow closer than ever before

A video showing Carlos Sainz in his Ferrari F1-75 closely following Lewis Hamilton’s W13 through some of the trickiest and most downforce-dependent corners of the Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona has many people excited for the upcoming F1 season.

The all-new 2022 cars are expected to be better in close-quarters wheel-to-wheel racing, courtesy of a switch to ground effect. The impact of the new regulations, however, is yet to be proven.

During the Barcelona test, some drivers, including Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz, took it upon themselves to test the new cars’ ability to follow each other closely. The Spaniard spent a chunk of time on day two of the test following multiple cars who were involved in their own run programs, assessing whether the new regulations had a positive impact.

In a video captured on the same day, Sainz can be seen following Hamilton through the middle sector of the circuit, much closer than he would have been in last year’s car.

Speaking to the media after the session, the Spaniard revealed that he could “already feel the difference”, saying:

“It’s pretty obvious already and I’m relatively positive about it – optimistic that it’s, I think, going in the right direction. Let’s see when we go to a race and see how it goes.”

Lewis Hamilton “freshest he’s ever been” after much deserved winter break

Lewis Hamilton has revealed that his well-deserved two-month winter break was one of the best that he had ever experienced throughout his F1 career, allowing him to feel ‘fresh’ on his return.

Speaking to NBC Sports after the conclusion of Barcelona's pre-season test, the Briton said:

“I feel the freshest that I ever have. Of course, there are so many different ways you can re-focus and get re-centered, and I would say this (break) was one of the best I’ve ever experienced.”

The seven-time world champion said the break allowed him to get a better perspective on life after being stuck in F1 for so long. He said it helped him refocus on what truly mattered to him and gave him precious time to spend with his family.

