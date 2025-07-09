WATCH: Lewis Hamilton embraces a hug with 29-year-old British model at Silverstone during the British GP

Lewis Hamilton was spotted sharing a wholesome moment with 29-year-old model and actress Anya Taylor-Joy at the 2025 British Grand Prix after the race. The two were seen sharing a hug at the F1 Paddock.

Ad

The British Grand Prix was a tough one for Ferrari as they lost out on major points despite having strong pace throughout the weekend. Many factors affected their race. Hamilton finished his home race with a P4, meanwhile, his teammate Charles Leclerc was well out of points. Hamilton had the pace to clinch the podium, but the weather and strategies did not play to his side as Nico Hulkenberg finished within the top three for the first time in his career.

Ad

Trending

As usual, the teams had many special guests within their garages. One of the more popular ones was Anya Taylor-Joy, whose blond hair was hard to miss at the Ferrari garage. Shortly after the race, she was spotted running towards Lewis Hamilton before sharing a warm hug.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Anya Taylor-Joy is recognized for her iconic roles in popular media, including The Menu and The Queen's Gambit.

Lewis Hamilton on the SF-25 at Silverstone: "Most difficult car"

Hamilton hasn't had a good time in his first season with Ferrari so far. He has largely struggled with the car. Although he seemed pretty much comfortable in Austria and the first two days at Silverstone after the floor upgrade, he lacked confidence once again during the race.

Ad

Speaking to the media after the end of the 2025 British Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton remarked that the SF-25 was the "most difficult" car to drive at the track in his career. He also blamed the weather for the same, stating that he has only had two outings racing in the wet.

"It's the most difficult car I've driven here in a few years. I just struggled to keep up. The tyres dropped off massively. The car was unbelievably tricky to drive. Ultimately, I learned a lot today. It's only my second time driving in the wet in this car. I can't even express to you how hard it is," Hamilton said.

Ad

"It's not a car that likes those conditions. But having lots of data to take from this… for me, it will be nice to sit down with the people that designed the car for this year, because there's elements of this car that no one else can look to," he added.

There is seemingly a lot to improve at Ferrari. A new suspension upgrade is expected at Spa during the Belgian Grand Prix weekend. It has so far been a disappointing season for both Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc. Despite their best efforts, the team keeps bouncing on and off from the second spot in the Constructors' standings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gunaditya Tripathi Gunaditya is one of Sportskeeda’s more experienced F1 and NASCAR journalists, having authored over 2,000 posts that have garnered over 4 million reads. He has been in this field for over two years and is currently pursuing a degree in journalism as well.



When it comes to reporting, he is extremely meticulous with his research and tries his best to analyze every topic in its entirety before filing his story. Gunaditya does so by closely following veterans in the motorsports journalism arena and attempts to understand perspectives without personal bias to ensure his stories are accurate and reliable.



He is an old-schooler with respect to F1 as his favorite driver is Michael Schumacher due to the legendary driver’s adrenaline-fueled racing style, aggressive approach and the resilience he showed early in his career. Understandably, his favorite constructor is Ferrari.



Apart from F1, Gunaditya's interest lies in football, and is a keen fan of FC Barcelona and Argentina, and is also immensely interested in art and films. One can say he wears many hats, as he is also a musician, blogger, and story writer. Know More