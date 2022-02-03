Watch: Lewis Hamilton's aggressive overtake draws Ayrton Senna comparisons

A clip of Lewis Hamilton overtaking Giancarlo Fisichella at the Nurburgring has surfaced on Twitter. The clip from 2007 demonstrates the Briton's amazing wheel-to-wheel abilities, making the move stick despite an apparent lack of space.

Watch the clip below:

deni @fiagirly If there’s a gap, Lewis Hamilton is going for it. If there’s a gap, Lewis Hamilton is going for it. https://t.co/AjV0QnWKsU

In a rather Senna-esque fashion, Hamilton placed his McLaren on the outside of the Italian driver through a super-fast right-hander at the legendary German track. The Briton was squeezed off by Fisichella, who tried his best to defend against the then-rookie. Just as seen in recent years, Hamilton proved that he would not yield unless absolutely necessary as he managed to hold the car despite running his left-hand-side wheels onto the artificial grass. The move paid off as the boy from Stevenage got the inside line at the next corner as the track turned to the left.

Fernando Alonso won the 2007 European Grand Prix, reducing the gap to his teammate Lewis Hamilton, who was in the lead in the championship at the time. Hamilton, on the other hand, finished outside the points for the first time in his F1 career.

Lewis Hamilton nearly won the championship in his debut season

In what has probably been the best performance from a rookie in the history of the sport, Hamilton nearly won the 2007 drivers' title against the likes of two-time world champion Fernando Alonso and Ferrari driver Kimi Raikkonen.

Lew @BloomieDesign



#F1 #LH44 #McLaren Graphic for Lewis Hamilton's 2007 debut season in F1, finishing runner-up overall and winning 4 races Graphic for Lewis Hamilton's 2007 debut season in F1, finishing runner-up overall and winning 4 races 🇬🇧#F1 #LH44 #McLaren https://t.co/59AHTc6dia

The Briton scored a podium on his debut race in the sport, shocking the entire F1 community with his adaptability. There was growing acrimony between the two McLaren teammates as the season wore on. The British rookie exceeded expectations and possibly damaged Alonso's ego, who had dethroned the great Michael Schumacher just a year prior. Both drivers were engaged in a season-long battle, finishing on equal points at the end of the year. Meanwhile, Kimi Raikkonen was able to win the 2007 world title partly due to the rising tensions between his two championship rivals. The Finnish driver managed to clinch the title by one point in the final race.

Alonso spoke about the infamous rivalry with Hamilton in 2007, saying:

“We were not well managed at that time and all the 2007 theme. Ok, we finished with the same points in the championship which you could see as a very big fight and an even fight. But I think we both could have done better.”

Also Read Article Continues below

Lewis Hamilton won his first title the following year and has gone on to become the statistically most successful driver in the sport's history. Fans hope the Briton will return in 2022 to challenge for an eighth world title victory.

Edited by Anurag C