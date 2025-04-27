Watch: Lewis Hamilton seen meeting Ferrari engineers after the F1 Saudi Arabian GP

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton was seen greeting his engineers with a smile despite a tough Saudi Arabian Grand Prix last weekend. The 40-year-old has found it difficult to adjust his driving style to the characteristics of the SF-25 in the first five rounds of the season.

Ad

Notably, there was a lot of hype regarding two of the most iconic names in the sport linking up together ahead of the 2025 season and a potential title charge given the Italian team's strong finish to the end of last year.

However, those expectations came crashing down due to the SF-25's performance ceiling and Hamilton's inconsistent results compared to his teammate Charles Leclerc. He had arguably his toughest weekend of the year in Jeddah, where he qualified and finished in P7 and failed to make any meaningful progress over the 50 laps.

Ad

Trending

In a clip posted by Ferrari on their official social media platform, Instagram, Lewis Hamilton could be seen greeting his engineers ahead of the briefing with a smile.

Ad

Despite his struggles, former Ferrari test driver Marc Gene has been complimentary of Lewis Hamilton's feedback to the team.

Former Ferrari driver heaps praise on Lewis Hamilton

Former Ferrari test driver Marc Gene stated that Lewis Hamilton's feedback in the briefings has been valuable to the Prancing Horses as it stems from a wealth of experience and knowing what he wants from the car.

Ad

While appearing on the Beyond the Grid podcast, the Spaniard reflected on the seven-time F1 world champion's impact on the Italian team and said:

“He's very experienced, and you can really see he knows what he needs. That's why, from Melbourne to China, he made a huge improvement because coming from another team, it really is not easy. With the current Formula 1 that you cannot test, it's so hard to change teams and to get used to the dynamics, to get used to the steering wheel. That takes time.

Ad

"But already in the briefings, when he talks, you can really tell that he's really giving some very important information and then he's very exceptional in tyre management. I look at the telemetry and you see some things that he's very exceptional. I know people say he won so much because he had the best team. Now that I've seen him, there's a reason why he won so much,” Gene said.

Ad

Lewis Hamilton had previously been known for his adaptability through different sets of regulations; however, he has largely failed to get his head around the ground effect cars.

The current generations of cars do not suit his 'V-shape' of cornering, instead favoring Lando Norris' 'U-style concerning,' which features having minimum speed on rotation and earlier braking.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Devang Chauhan Devang is a Formula 1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with 3500+ articles and over 5 million reads under his belt. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has a total experience of 3.5 years.



To keep up with the sport’s developments, Devang watches every single session and comes up with unique angles for the stories, from the readers’ perspective, using his expertise in the field. He strives to report accurate, ethical and relevant data by reading information from verified sources in the field, ones that are also trusted by industry experts.



Currently, his favorite drivers on the grid are Charles Leclerc and Daniel Ricciardo; he is particularly impressed by how the two drivers rarely lose their cool and approach everything with a smile on their faces. He classifies himself as a ‘Tifosi’ and is a Charles Leclerc fan.



Devang is a sports buff and when he is away from his keyboard, he watches other sports like cricket, tennis, badminton, and football, to name a few. Know More