Watch: Lewis Hamilton sensationally overtakes George Russell and Esteban Ocon in one corner during the British GP

Lewis Hamilton pulled off an incredible double-overtake on George Russell and Esteban Ocon in one corner during the British Grand Prix. The Briton just missed out on a podium at Silverstone but showcased his wet-weather expertise during the race.
Hamilton showcased brilliant handling and racecraft in wet conditions to pull off one of the best overtakes of the season. He went into Turn 3 behind both George Russell and Esteban Ocon, but was ahead of both of them by the time he exited the corner.
Lewis Hamilton ended his home race in P4 after unsuccessfully chasing down Nico Hulkenberg, who claimed his first-ever F1 podium. The Ferrari driver outperformed his teammate Charles Leclerc in qualifying and the race on the same weekend for the first time this year.
Both Ferrari drivers were looking good enough to be in pole position during all three practice sessions at Silverstone. Hamilton was also on for at least a front-row start, until he made an error in the final corner on his final run in qualifying.
The 40-year-old started fifth instead, while Leclerc started sixth. The Monegasque made an unsuccessful gamble by pitting for soft tires on the formation lap, and his race only went downhill from there.
Hamilton constantly complained about the balance of his SF-25 during the race, and also afterwards in the media. The 7x world champion also branded his car as the most difficult he has ever driven in wet conditions.
Ferrari has regained second place in the Constructors' championship, but still sits 238 points behind the invincible McLaren. The Italian side only holds a 12-point lead over Mercedes in P3.
Lewis Hamilton hopes for a "more stable" Ferrari
Ferrari is set to receive new upgrades for the upcoming races, and Lewis Hamilton hopes that these will make the SF-25 "a more stable car." The veteran also highlighted that the car looked competitive in all sessions, but for the race at the British GP.
When asked what he wished from the upcoming upgrades after the race at Silverstone, Hamilton said, via The BBC:
"A consistent balance, a car that turns at a low speed, just a more stable car.
"We were looking great through this weekend. In practice. we were always right up there. Still weren't able to fully extract everything in qualifying. And then the race is a little bit harder. So that's where I want to get stronger."
If Hamilton had managed to overtake Hulkenberg to take P3 at the British, he would have achieved his first podium with Ferrari. This would have also been his 13th consecutive podium finish at the Silverstone.
However, the German driver was just a little bit too far ahead for the 9-time British Grand Prix winner in the end. Instead, he had to settle for P4, matching his result from the previous week's Austrian GP.