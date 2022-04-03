Watch: Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton goes skydiving before 2022 F1 Australian GP weekend

Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton is known for his prowess on the track. The Briton, however, harbors many more interests off the track. From playing the piano to attending fashion shows, he has cultivated and developed his interests from time to time.

Hamilton has now sought his recreation in the daring act of skydiving. The Mercedes driver recently went to Dubai to jump out of a perfectly fine airplane. Accompanying him was his trainer Angela Cullen. In a video posted by @naila on her Instagram story, he can be seen performing the dive unassisted.

Watch the video below:

It must be noted here that Lewis Hamilton is a certified skydiver, having received his skydiving license in 2019. He then took to the skies as well to celebrate his achievement. Beyond skydiving, the Briton is also known for his interest in surfboarding. The driver seems to be no stranger to adrenaline-filled activities.

Meanwhile, fans on Twitter reacted to his recent adventure with their own posts.

Once he has 8 F1 titles and 92 wins, I don't care what happens to him.

Lewis Hamilton wanted to be a music producer or a NASA engineer

Lewis Hamilton is now in his 15th year in F1, making it difficult now to imagine how his absence could feel in the sport. In a recent interview, however, the Briton revealed what he would have become if not an F1 driver. Answering a question by a student of the Mulberry Group of Schools in the UK, Hamilton revealed that he would have pursued a career in music or in the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

The seven-time world champion said:

“I was always very much into sports. I particularly excelled in the athletic side of things. I loved participating in athletics. I was good at most of the sports that I did. Also, I will always love music. Whether or not I had the ability to be a superstar in the music world, who knows? But, music would have been a path that I think I would have loved to have gone down - in terms of music production. Otherwise, I would have loved to have worked at NASA but you have to be super intelligent for that.”

Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton has had a mixed F1 season in 2022 so far. While he clinched a podium at the season-opener in Bahrain, he could only muster a lone point at the Saudi Arabian GP, coming in at P10. His Mercedes W13 has been plagued by the problem of porpoising, introduced by the new regulations in the sport. The seven-time world champion, however, is hopeful of a return to the top over the course of this season.

