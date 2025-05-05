Watch: Lewis Hamilton turns heads in his latest appearance at the MET Gala

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton stunned the world with his latest appearance at the 2025 Met Gala in New York on May 5. The seven-time F1 world champion attended the prestigious fashion event of the year after finishing P8 in the Miami Grand Prix a day prior on May 4.

The British driver is a known entity in the world of fashion and entertainment and is often spotted attending major fashion events in a calendar year. In 2025, the 40-year-old got the honor of co-chairing the Met Gala with Colman Domingo, A$AP Rocky, and Pharrell Williams.

As the debut co-chair, Lewis Hamilton looked dapper in his cream-white ensemble, which included a tuxedo and bowtie styled by Eric McNeal, a matching beret, and gold accessories, including a brooch at the lapel.

In a video shared by Met on its X (formerly Twitter) handle, the Ferrari driver was seen turning heads on the red carpet at the event.

Inspired by the “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” theme’s “Tailored for You” dress code, Hamilton was wearing a custom Wales Bonner at the event. He told Vogue the significance of the theme and his hopes for this year's event, saying (via Elle):

“I hope it allows us to show that we have ownership of our identity and how we see ourselves and how we see one another, and how we use fashion to combat preconceived notions with humanity and dignity.”

The British driver had first attended the Met Gala in 2015 with his then-girlfriend and singer Nicole Scherzinger.

Lewis Hamilton comments on co-chairing the Met Gala 2025

Lewis Hamilton, Met Gala Co-Chair, attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art - Source: Getty

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton stated that he was privileged to be one of the co-chairs of the 2025 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

The seven-time F1 world champion spoke about the opportunity and said to Vogue ahead of the event:

“Firstly, it’s a real honour and privilege and something that I’ve been working on for a long, long time to get into that position. Just getting to go to the Met Gala was always something really special. Anna’s been so gracious as to include me within that group."

The Stevenage native also spoke about his camaraderie with Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour and shed light on his budding friendship with the latter, telling GQ in February:

“We just realised we had so much more in common. She doesn’t want to talk about fashion all day, she’s really into tennis, so we had this great conversation and our friendship blossomed from there. I’ve sat in a hotel room with her for an hour and a half just yapping. It’s been cool.”

Lewis Hamilton has been working on the event for quite some months and has become a pioneer in fashion over the years in the sport.

