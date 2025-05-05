Watch: Lewis Hamilton walks up to Charles Leclerc after the duo were involved in contentious team order discussion during F1 Miami GP

In a viral moment, Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc patted each other's backs despite an intense fight during the 2025 Miami Grand Prix. The Ferrari teammates were in a heated battle while fighting for P6, but confusing team orders ruined their race.

Ad

Ferrari became the talk of the town after their confusing team orders during the Miami Grand Prix left Hamilton and Leclerc hanging out in the dry. After the virtual safety car ended on lap 34, the British driver, on medium tires, asked to be swapped ahead of Leclerc, who was put on hard tires.

However, the Italian team delayed the swap by four laps, leaving Hamilton annoyed as he snapped on team radio. After the swap was completed on lap 38, the Brit had used up his tires and couldn't catch Kimi Antonelli for P6. By lap 52, Leclerc ran out of patience, and Ferrari swapped the drivers again.

Ad

Trending

Despite all this confusion, Ferrari gained nothing, as Antonelli finished P6, nearly two seconds faster than Leclerc at P7, while Hamilton settled for P8.

Regardless of the heated radio exchanges, Lewis Hamilton approached Charles Leclerc after the race to make peace. In a viral video on social media, both drivers were seen patting each other's backs.

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, the seven-time world champion's replies on team radio reflected his disappointment with Ferrari strategists. Before the first swap, he accused his team of not showing "good teamwork” and sarcastically joked about “having a tea break" since they delayed his request. Moreover, after the second swap, Hamilton went to a sarcastic tone again, asking if he should let Carlos Sainz, running behind, through past him too.

Amid a difficult season, the last thing Ferrari would want is a strategic mishap, and the Miami Grand Prix was likely a nightmare for them.

Ad

Lewis Hamilton refuses to apologize for his radio outburst at Miami

Lewis Hamilton at the F1 Grand Prix of Miami - Source: Getty

Ferrari was caught in the crossfire as Lewis Hamilton expressed his frustration over team orders on the radio. He was miffed by the Italian team delaying the driver swap he requested on lap 34 since he was racing faster on medium tires with Leclerc on hard compound.

Ad

However, Hamilton refused to apologize for his angry and sarcastic radio messages. Talking to the BBC, he said:

"I've still got my fire in my belly. I'm not going to apologize for being a fighter. I'm not going to apologize for still wanting it. I know everyone in the team does, too. I didn't think the decision came quickly enough. And for sure, in that time you're like, 'Come on!' But that's really kind of it."

Ad

"I have no problems with the team or with Charles. I think we could do better. But the car is not where we really need to be. Ultimately we're fighting for seventh and eighth."

Hamilton added that he wasn't making blind suggestions. Quick decisions are non-negotiable in a race with such high stakes, and he did that for Ferrari. He also rejected the narrative of being disrespectful, saying all he wanted was to win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshita Patel Akshita is a passionate Formula 1 fan and motorsport enthusiast with 2 years of experience covering the high-speed world of F1. From news to technical analysis, she tried her hands on every aspect of the sport and has published over 1000 articles in the last 24 months. Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is her idol, and his extraordinary success inspires her every day.



Staying connected with F1-accredited journalists, official team pages, and trustworthy media outlets, Akshita ensures her reporting is always reliable and insightful. Twitter serves as her primary tool for real-time updates, while her daily engagement with social media hashtags and team handles allows her to capture the pulse of the motorsports world.



When not writing about F1, Akshita enjoys following other sports, such as Cricket, Football, and baseball. Manchester City, RCB, and Yankees are a few of her favourite clubs. Know More