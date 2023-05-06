Watch: Logan Sargeant crying in his car during 2023 Miami GP FP2

F1 fans seemed worried when they saw Williams driver and hometown hero Logan Sargeant crying in his car while sitting in his garage.

The American is racing in his hometown of Miami for the first time in his racing career. Heading into the weekend, there was a lot of expectations on Sargeant, with the crowd egging him to score his first points in the sport. However, that was not the case on Friday, as Sargeant struggled to extract the maximum performance from his car.

The Williams driver was seen sitting in his garage and seemingly without answers. His eammate Alex Albon was racing in the midfield, while Logan Sargeant was stuck at the back of the grid. When the live coverage focused on the Miami native, he was seen wiping his tears and searching for answers.

Here's the video:

lils ✭ @81FLWR here's logan crying for the tl asking

After the FP2 session, Logan Sargeant said:

“(It was) a tricky day that wasn’t the smoothest. I know what I need to do tomorrow, and it’s quite clear when I look at the data. I need to keep building mainly in Sector 1.

“We have a little bit of setup work that we need to do to try to get the consistency between high-speed and low-speed better. The driving side will come. I have no doubt about that. We just need to dial everything in, put some clean laps in during FP3, then take that last step in Qualifying.”

"I’m excited for this weekend – it’s nice to be back in my well-known climate" - Logan Sargeant

Ahead of the weekend, the Williams driver said that he was very excited to race in familiar conditions and could not wait to get in the car to race in Miami.

Speaking to F1.com, Logan Sargeant said:

“It was nice to get home after Baku. I was able to spend two days at home to really recharge and get out on the water, which was nice. And yeah, I’m excited for this weekend – it’s nice to be back in my well-known climate, which is extremely hot. But it’s going to be a tough weekend not knowing the track. It’s a big hurdle to climb, but, yeah, I’m excited."

He continued:

“I started racing 10 minutes down the road at Homestead-Miami Speedway. It was really just at the time something to do with my dad and my brother. Obviously we were competitive kids, and we just loved the sport, and we love the adrenaline, and that just took us on a long journey. Here we are, done the full circle back to Miami for my … first home F1 race. So, yeah, looking forward to it.”

Logan Sargeant will hope for a better weekend after his difficulties on Friday in front of home fans.

