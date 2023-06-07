WATCH: Mason Mount’s reply to F1 presenter Martin Brundle asking him about his transfer to Manchester United next season

The F1 Spanish Grand Prix was home to many celebrities in the paddock, as it usually is. Mason Mount, who plays for Chelsea in the Premier League, was spotted around as Martin Brundle asked him about his future.

There have been reports of Mount moving to Manchester United in the near future, who are in a much better position than Chelsea in the Premier League, and this was the question that Brundle asked him.

Here is a clip from the paddock as Brundle from Sky Sports questions Mount:

As it can be seen, Mount didn't reveal a lot about his transfer news to United. However, fans were quite amazed by the question and some even pointed out his blushing.

The F1 Spanish Grand Prix had quite a few guests and Mount wasn't the only footballer that was seen around the paddock. Neymar Jr., who plays for PSG in Ligue 1, was also present on the track. He was notably also present during the Monaco Grand Prix the week before.

The race was an enjoyable one for everyone as Mercedes caught on their pace to a limit, and although Max Verstappen won the race with ease, there were quite a lot of things that went on in the midfield.

How did the F1 Spanish GP turn out to be for the top teams?

The F1 Spanish Grand Prix was a game-changer for many teams. Red Bull, undoubtedly, led the race without an issue. Although Sergio Perez started far below his teammate, he was able to make up quite a few places and finish P4. Meanwhile, Max Verstappen led every single lap of the race, making it an easy victory for him. The Milton Keynes outfit extended their lead at the top of the table.

For Aston Martin, the race was rather a tough one. Fernando Alonso was on the podium for all of the races (except for one) until his home race, finishing only P7. This was because of the amazing development that Mercedes showcased. Lewis Hamilton and George Russell were able to finish P2 and P3, taking second place in the championship away from Aston Martin.

Meanwhile, Ferrari had yet another disappointing weekend. The 'tire-eating' SF-23 couldn't keep up with its competitors simply in terms of pace and tire management. Charles Leclerc finished out of the points while Carlos Sainz was P5. They are still in the fourth position with 100 points now.

