WATCH: Max Verstappen enjoys a Jet ski ride after a successful start to second half of 2022 F1 season

Max Verstappen has completely dominated the 2022 F1 season so far and could potentially secure his second consecutive world championship title next weekend at the Singapore Grand Prix.

The Dutchman was seen enjoying some downtime in what looked like an exciting jet ski ride earlier this week. It was after the end of a hectic triple header, where he secured three consecutive wins.

Max Verstappen leads the world drivers' championship with a whopping 116-point advantage over his title rival Charles Leclerc, who stands second in the drivers' standings.

Max Verstappen "extremely pleased" with 2022 season so far

Max Verstappen is inching closer to meeting and potentially breaking the record for the most wins in a single season. As he hopes to continue in the same vein, he said it is important to "enjoy" the success that he has seen with Red Bull in the 2022 F1 season so far.

As reported by Autosport, the reigning world champion said:

“We are having an amazing year, and it's important to enjoy it as well. I think we've had a lot of different challenges on different kinds of tracks and now the car really seems to work at every track. And yeah, we are extremely pleased.”

Red Bull’s chief engineer Paul Monaghan, however, fears that with the season approaching an end, it is likely that the team will not be able to carry the success of this year into 2023.

As reported by Express, Monaghan emphasized that the changes in rules could have an impact on the team's performance next season:

“Next year we have some rule changes and we have less resources than our rivals in terms of aerodynamics or hours of wind tunnel and CFD use because of our results in the Constructors’ Championship. I could counter-argue that we have the best people in our factory, but that’s perhaps a bit of an egocentric view. So, I’m not sure that this year’s performance can be carried over to 2023, I can’t say that the home straight of this season will be beneficial for us next year.”

Red Bull have secured twelve race wins so far in the 2022 season, with little to no threat from Ferrari or Mercedes when it comes to the constructors' title. However, the Scuderia are finding it increasingly difficult to maintain their second place in the constructors' standings.

What's your favorite race of the 2022 season so far? Tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far