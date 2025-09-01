  • home icon
  Watch: Max Verstappen, George Russell, Helmut Marko and F1 paddock reach out to Isack Hadjar to congratulate him on his first F1 podium

By Samyak Sharma

Published Sep 01, 2025 11:59 GMT

By Samyak Sharma
Published Sep 01, 2025 11:59 GMT
Isack Hadjar congratulated by Max Verstappen, George Russell and Helmut Marko after the Dutch GP [Images via Getty]
After claiming his career-first F1 podium at the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday, a whole host of paddock members came up to congratulate Isack Hadjar, including Max Verstappen and George Russell. Helmut Marko, Liam Lawson, Pierre Gasly, and Yuki Tsunoda were some other names to acknowledge the Frenchman's efforts.

Hadjar rounded off a brilliant Dutch GP weekend with his maiden F1 podium on Sunday, after he had started the race in P4. He managed to keep the likes of George Russell and Charles Leclerc behind him for the entirety of the race before a late-race Lando Norris engine failure promoted him to the podium position.

As the rookie got out of his car in parc ferme, he was greeted by fellow podium sitters Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen, both of whom hugged him.

F1 has also shared another video in which multiple other paddock members could be seen coming up to Hadjar to congratulate him on his achievement.

After the race, Hadjar explained that the feeling of achieving his first podium in a Racing Bulls was "unreal."

"It feels a bit unreal. What was most surprising for me was keeping that fourth place for the whole race," said Hadjar, via Formula1's official website.
"Unfortunately for Lando, we took advantage of his [retirement], but we made no mistakes," he added.
As previously mentioned, Hadjar was joined by Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen on the podium, who drenched him in champagne during the post-race celebrations.

Piastri claimed his seventh win of the 2025 season at Zandvoort as he increased his lead in the championship to 34 points, thanks to Lando Norris' unfortunate engine failure. Verstappen once again finished second at his home Grand Prix, as he maintains a 100% podium record at the venue.

Max Verstappen reacts to Isack Hadjar claiming his first F1 podium at the Dutch GP

Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar on the podium after the Dutch Grand Prix - Source: Getty
Max Verstappen stated that Isack Hadjar "fully deserved" to be on the podium at the Dutch GP on Sunday. The 4x world champion also complimented the Racing Bulls team for the progress they have made during the 2025 season.

Speaking during the post-race press conference, Verstappen was asked for his reaction to Hadjar's incredible achievement.

"Yeah, it’s fantastic. Honestly, coming in as a rookie is not easy with these cars. For him to be on the podium here is fully deserved. I think he had a great weekend, but also drove a great race," replied Verstappen, via the aforementioned source.
"And of course, also for the team, I think the whole season already they have been on it. And Isack is then finishing the job and that’s just fantastic to see," he added.

With this result, Isack Hadjar has propelled himself up into the top 10 in the 2025 drivers' standings, jumping three places. The result has also helped RB leapfrog Sauber in the constructors' standings, as Red Bull's secondary team now sits seventh in the standings.

Samyak Sharma

Samyak Sharma is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, covering Formula One and IndyCar. A graduate in Mass Media and Journalism, he aims to transform his lifelong passion for playing and following sports into a thriving career in sports journalism. He believes that sports naturally deliver the most compelling stories, needing no script to captivate the world.

Samyak is dedicated to providing detailed and insightful coverage, keeping an eye on all developments on and off the track to ensure timely and accurate reporting. He closely follows Max Verstappen, inspired by the Dutchman's ability to balance precision and aggression on the track.

Samyak envisions the continued growth of motorsports globally and hopes to see Formula One return to the V8 engines while still continuing to be sustainable. As for IndyCar, he envisions greater international exposure to rival the global reach of F1.

Outside the world of motorsports, Samyak immerses himself in his love for football and cricket, passionately cheering for his favorite team, Manchester United. He also enjoys catching the occasional tennis match, broadening his appreciation for sports.

