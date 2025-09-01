Watch: Max Verstappen, George Russell, Helmut Marko and F1 paddock reach out to Isack Hadjar to congratulate him on his first F1 podium

After claiming his career-first F1 podium at the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday, a whole host of paddock members came up to congratulate Isack Hadjar, including Max Verstappen and George Russell. Helmut Marko, Liam Lawson, Pierre Gasly, and Yuki Tsunoda were some other names to acknowledge the Frenchman's efforts.Hadjar rounded off a brilliant Dutch GP weekend with his maiden F1 podium on Sunday, after he had started the race in P4. He managed to keep the likes of George Russell and Charles Leclerc behind him for the entirety of the race before a late-race Lando Norris engine failure promoted him to the podium position.As the rookie got out of his car in parc ferme, he was greeted by fellow podium sitters Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen, both of whom hugged him.F1 has also shared another video in which multiple other paddock members could be seen coming up to Hadjar to congratulate him on his achievement.After the race, Hadjar explained that the feeling of achieving his first podium in a Racing Bulls was &quot;unreal.&quot;&quot;It feels a bit unreal. What was most surprising for me was keeping that fourth place for the whole race,&quot; said Hadjar, via Formula1's official website.&quot;Unfortunately for Lando, we took advantage of his [retirement], but we made no mistakes,&quot; he added.As previously mentioned, Hadjar was joined by Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen on the podium, who drenched him in champagne during the post-race celebrations.Piastri claimed his seventh win of the 2025 season at Zandvoort as he increased his lead in the championship to 34 points, thanks to Lando Norris' unfortunate engine failure. Verstappen once again finished second at his home Grand Prix, as he maintains a 100% podium record at the venue.Max Verstappen reacts to Isack Hadjar claiming his first F1 podium at the Dutch GPMax Verstappen and Isack Hadjar on the podium after the Dutch Grand Prix - Source: GettyMax Verstappen stated that Isack Hadjar &quot;fully deserved&quot; to be on the podium at the Dutch GP on Sunday. The 4x world champion also complimented the Racing Bulls team for the progress they have made during the 2025 season.Speaking during the post-race press conference, Verstappen was asked for his reaction to Hadjar's incredible achievement.&quot;Yeah, it’s fantastic. Honestly, coming in as a rookie is not easy with these cars. For him to be on the podium here is fully deserved. I think he had a great weekend, but also drove a great race,&quot; replied Verstappen, via the aforementioned source.&quot;And of course, also for the team, I think the whole season already they have been on it. And Isack is then finishing the job and that’s just fantastic to see,&quot; he added.With this result, Isack Hadjar has propelled himself up into the top 10 in the 2025 drivers' standings, jumping three places. The result has also helped RB leapfrog Sauber in the constructors' standings, as Red Bull's secondary team now sits seventh in the standings.