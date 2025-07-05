Watch: Max Verstappen's chuckling reaction to Ollie Bearman's pit lane crash

Max Verstappen ended FP3 at Silverstone in stitches as he saw Ollie Bearman crash into the pit entry at the end of the session. The Briton entered the pit lane aggressively and lost control of his Haas after the red flag was flown with one minute remaining in the session.

All cars were making their way back into the pit lane after Gabriel Bortoleto's crash brought out the red flag in the final stages of FP3 ahead of the British Grand Prix. Oliver Bearman attacked the pit lane entry and lost control of his VF-25, which sent him head-first into the right-hand side barriers.

Max Verstappen was just behind him on track, and saw the bizarre accident unfold. The Dutchman quite literally laughed out loud after seeing the incident.

"Oh my god someone just crashed in the pit entrance. What?," said Verstappen while laughing out loud.

It seemed as though the incident occurred due to cold brakes on Bearman's car.

Now, Bearman can actually be in trouble with the stewards. The teenager was very aggressive while entering the pit lane. But the red flags were out, meaning all cars were supposed to slow down.

Red flag infringements are taken extremely seriously, and grid penalties are handed out even for incidents in practice. Yuki Tsunoda recently received a 10 place grid drop for a red flag infringement in practice during the Canadian Grand Prix.

It is likely that Bearman will receive a grid drop for the race as well. Haas may also rue this because they seemed to have turned a corner during FP3. Bearman ended the session in P5, while Esteban Ocon was 13th.

Max Verstappen back in the fight after FP3 at Silverstone

Max Verstappen during FP3 - British Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Max Verstappen had a torrid outing in FP1 and FP2 on Friday as the British GP weekend commenced. But the Red Bull team seems to have turned it around once again coming into Saturday.

The reigning world champion's RB21 looked a lot easier to handle during FP3. Verstappen also looked particularly quick in sector one, going purple on almost all his push laps in that section of the track.

The Dutchman ended the session in P3, just 0.087 seconds behind Charles Leclerc in first. The top four on the track were all separated by just a tenth of a second. Lewis Hamilton might also have entered the fold, but had to abandon his final push lap due to the red flags caused by Bortoleto.

It looks as though McLaren, Ferrari, and Max Verstappen's Red Bull are all in the fight for pole ahead of the qualifying session at Silverstone. Rain is forecast for the session as well, throwing another potential spanner in the works.

