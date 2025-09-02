Watch: Max Verstappen seen leaving Zandvoort after the Dutch GP with Nico Hulkenberg

Max Verstappen and Nico Hulkenberg left the Netherlands together after the recently concluded Dutch GP. In a video that surfaced on social media, the two drivers were seen heading towards the Red Bull driver's private jet, the Dassault Falcon 8X.After completing their race, Verstappen and Hulkenberg arrived at the airport in a helicopter and boarded the runway car to go to the former's jet, which was standing at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, the nearby airport to the Zandvoort track.Here is the video on X that surfaced on the internet, where Max Verstappen and Nico Hulkenberg were flying out together:Formula 1 returned with the Dutch GP after a three-week-long summer break, where Oscar Piastri claimed the victory ahead of Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar. This was Piastri's seventh win of the season in 15 races.Verstappen, on the other hand, claimed the P2 after Lando Norris faced a reliability issue and finished with a DNF. Hadjar, the driver in P3, claimed his first podium of his career. Hulkenberg of Kick Sauber finished his race in P14 after starting from P17.The Ferrari drivers, Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton, both faced the DNFs after the former tangled with Kimi Antonelli during the race, puncturing his tires. While Hamilton lost control of his car, hit the barrier, and went out of the race.Max Verstappen let his feelings known after P2 at home raceFollowing his P2 at the Dutch GP, Max Verstappen shared his thoughts and stated that he was satisfied with the outcome. Speaking to Sky Sports after the race, here's what the Red Bull driver said:Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing ahead of the Formula 1 Grand Prix of The Netherlands at Circuit Zandvoort in Zandvoort- Source: Getty&quot;We take it,” said Verstappen. “Qualifying on Saturday was good. I hoped for a little bit more in the race, but quite quickly I realised that the pace was not there. It always seems like in the race, we just seem to struggle more than over one lap, just with the tyre behaviour with the car, and that was very obvious again.“I just tried to manage my pace, but that basically meant that it was more of a fight with the cars behind me than whatever was happening in front of me. There is always a lot of sand in that corner from the middle of the track to the edge, but with the softer compound, I pushed the entry. Then I went a bit sideways heading into Turn 3, but it was all okay,&quot; Verstappen added.Currently, Max Verstappen is in P3 in the Drivers' Championship with 205 points. Oscar Piastri is leading the championship with 309 points, ahead of Lando Norris with 284 points. Red Bull are in P4 in the Constructors' Championship with 214 points.