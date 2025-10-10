Watch: McLaren boss Andrea Stella and drivers Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris bring the constructors championship to MTC at Woking

McLaren clinched its second consecutive constructors' championship with six rounds to spare and went over to the MTC to celebrate the occasion with every member of the team. There, Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri, team principal Andrea Stella, and Zak Brown were also present, who headed the whole event back at the factory.While winning the 2024 constructors' championship was a tough task as the battle for the title went down to the line, the tale of this year has been polar opposite. The papaya squad arrived at the Azerbaijan GP with a shot at securing the championship with seven rounds to spare, but with a dismal weekend for the team, it meant that they had to wait an extra race weekend to celebrate the feat.At the Singapore GP, the British team only required one of its drivers to step onto the podium to guarantee it the championship. Despite George Russell winning the race for the current runners-up Mercedes, Norris' podium meant that McLaren's 10th constructors' championship was in the bag.Though the team got the podium to itself to celebrate their hard-earned championship victory, hundreds of other members were at the MTC that made the result possible. Subsequently, to honor them, the team had a separate event at the team's base.There, Andrea Stella and Oscar Piastri carried the trophy, while Lando Norris was walking with his Singapore GP P3 trophy, with Zak Brown also in the mix. All the while, the song &quot;Freed from Desire&quot; is playing in the background: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe early championship victory was also possible due to Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris' massive points tallies, as they sit first and second in the championship table.Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri share their takes on McLaren clinching another constructors' championship.Lando Norris (L) and Oscar Piastri (R) celebrating the constructors' championship victory in the pitlane after the 2025 F1 Grand Prix of Singapore - Source: GettyMcLaren has had two solid drivers in the form of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. The pair have won 12 Grand Prix in the 18 race weekends held so far.So, upbeat with their team's achievement, Norris said (via McLaren):&quot;It’s an incredible feeling to have done it again. To be World Champions for the second year in a row is just as special as the first time. The team have given us an incredible, dominant car that’s been a joy to drive every weekend. Celebrating with everyone today at the MTC makes me smile and will be a moment I’ll remember forever.&quot;Piastri then shared his thoughts:&quot;What we’ve been able to achieve over the last few seasons is impressive. We’ve come a long way and to be able to say that we’ve recorded one of the most dominant seasons in Formula 1 history is incredibly special, I’m grateful to be able to celebrate that with everyone at MTC. To fight consistently at the front of the Formula 1 grid so early in my career is a real honour, and it’s only possible thanks to every single member of the team.&quot;The constructors' championship victory for McLaren means that the team has already wrapped up one title. They will be aiming for the championship double now as Piastri and Norris are at the top of the table, and are only separated by 22 points with six race weekends to come.