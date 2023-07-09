Watch: McLaren boss Zak Brown's emotional reaction as Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri qualify in the top 3 for 2023 F1 British GP

McLaren boss Zak Brown was overjoyed when Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri both finished in the top three of the 2023 British Grand Prix qualifying session on Saturday.

Running the heavily upgraded MCL60 with a special chrome livery, both McLaren drivers showed their newfound pace throughout the session, with Norris being the fastest in the Q1 and Q2 session. Norris took provisional pole position at the very end of the Q3 session before double world champion Max Verstappen eclipsed his time by just three tenths of a second.

It was double delight for the home team as Piastri claimed the P3 slot, and will start the race in his career-best position on Sunday. F1 shared the video Zak Brown's reaction to the result at the end of qualifying.

Lando Norris in his post-qualifying interview mentioned that he enjoyed hearing the cheers from Brown's voice on the radio. He said:

“I was P1 in Q1, I was [P2] in Q2, and close – two-tenths – to P1 in Q3, so pretty insane, and my last lap was a good lap. I could hear [team boss] Zak [Brown] on the radio on the in-lap, which was the best thing ever. It’s great for myself, but also for both of us, to be second and third, was pretty amazing for the whole team.”

McLaren F1 drivers analyze their outstanding British GP qualifying session

Lando Norris mentioned that the team did not have low exceptations heading into the qualifying session despite a difficult Friday.

In his post-race press conference, Norris said:

"I don't think expectations were low. And I guess in Qualifyings like this, when it's wet/dry, it's always very difficult to anticipate what's going to happen in the whole thing. Some quicker cars were knocked out earlier on, so I think that opened up some opportunities for us to be sitting here. But my Friday just wasn't that great. FP3 was obviously a bit tricky with the conditions, so I didn't have the most confidence all weekend but I managed to pull it out when it matters so I'm happy with it."

His McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri also commented on the special qialifying session during his post-race interview, saying:

"Yeah, it's a very special moment, to be in the top three. It's been a couple of years since I've been to one of these press conferences, so it's nice to be back. But no, it's been a great day. Even this weekend, I think, you know, we thought we could get into the top 10 at least, but yeah, when the conditions were looking like they were, it's generally been pretty solid for us previously."

It will be interesting to see if the McLaren duo can hold their starting positions during the race and get podium finishs for the team.

Poll : 0 votes