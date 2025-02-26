McLaren and its mechanics have drawn attention on social media after preventing a photographer from capturing images of its 2025 car. The McLaren MCL39, touted as an evolution of the title-winning 2024 car, is one of the most highly anticipated entries on the 2025 F1 grid.

The papaya-colored machine was first spotted at Silverstone, sporting a distinctive camouflage livery during a shakedown ahead of the official 2025 F1 season launch.

This unique livery, combined with the Woking team's remarkable upturn in trajectory since the 2024 Miami Grand Prix, has fueled curiosity among fans and rival teams.

Some reports suggest the team could gain as much as four-tenths of a second per lap through innovations incorporated into the new car.

However, despite F1 testing in Bahrain being well underway, the British outfit had its mechanics prevent photographers from taking clear photos of the 2025 challenger.

As seen in footage shared by an F1 fan on X (formerly Twitter), mechanics and other team staff were fending off the cameras of an FIA-certified photographer as Lando Norris drove a flow-vis-covered McLaren back into the pit lane.

While this act has sparked a wave of mixed reactions among fans on social media, it appears to be an effort to guard against "spy photography"—a practice well-known in the ever-evolving world of F1.

In 2020, BWT Racing Point was reportedly accused of replicating Mercedes’ W11 design, earning the nickname “Pink Mercedes.”

McLaren is believed to have made the most progress on the F1 grid under the current regulations over the last 12 months, and the Woking-based team appears determined to close every loophole that could reveal even the smallest details of its 2025 car to the public before the season begins.

McLaren tops day 1 of F1 testing in Bahrain

McLaren topped the first day of F1 testing, with Lando Norris setting the quickest time of all 20 participating drivers.

The morning session of the Bahrain event had largely been dominated by Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli. However, the afternoon session - which was eventually interrupted by a few electrical issues saw Charles Leclerc, George Russell, Pierre Gasly, and Norris all eclipse the young Italian’s time.

Norris’ time was also better than that of his teammate, Oscar Piastri, and defending champion Max Verstappen.

The 2025 season, which is set to mark the final year of the current car regulations, is scheduled to kick off with the Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park on March 16.

The campaign will also usher in the F1 grid into the all-new 2026 season, which will feature several rule changes, particularly in the design and aerodynamics of the cars.

