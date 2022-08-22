WATCH: Mercedes' George Russell 'hangs 30 kg' from his head as a part of training ahead of second half of 2022 F1 season

In a recent social media post, Mercedes driver George Russell shared a video of himself where he is seen hanging a whopping 30 kilos from his head as part of his neck training.

Neck strength is one of the most significant aspects of training for F1 drivers, given the G-forces that their bodies experience during a session on track. One's neck takes on plenty of pressure during a race, making it a key focus for all drivers.

Earlier this year, George Russell spoke to USA TODAY about the physical side of F1 and the misconceptions people often have about the training required to succeed in motorsport:

“I think a lot of people think we sit there with a massage seat and air conditioning and a cupholder. The physical side of it is one side of it. When you’re going around the corner at 180 mph, the force that produces, is just astronomical. On your neck it equates to about 50 kilos of force.”

Emphasizing that the helmet often dehumanizes the drivers, he added:

“So when you’re sitting there and you have your helmet on, it almost looks like man and machine is one. You don’t sometimes comprehend there’s a human being inside."

George Russell tries to live a "normal life" despite all the fame that comes with being an F1 driver

George Russell confessed that apart from feeling privileged for all the love he receives from fans, he tries his best to live the normal life of a 24-year-old.

Speaking on the Beyond The Grid podcast, the Briton said:

"I still feel like a normal person. If somebody asked me, 'Are you famous?', I'd say, 'Not really, no', but then if I asked somebody else, or if I asked my friends if they thought I was famous, they'd probably say yes."

"I'm 24 years old, I try and live as normal life as I can, relatively speaking, bearing in mind that the sport I do is incredible and I feel so grateful and privileged to be in this position."

George Russell currently stands fourth in the drivers' standings with 158 points to his name. With a proper showing after the summer break, he could grow his two-point lead over Carlos Sainz in fifth.

