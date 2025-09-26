WATCH: New footage of Red Bull F1 star Max Verstappen driving at Nordschleife goes viral

Max Verstappen is only a few hours away from his GT3 race debut at the Nürburgring Nordschleife. Ahead of Saturday’s four-hour event, new practice footage of the Red Bull star driving the Ferrari 296 GT3 has gone viral, generating hype among fans for his latest challenge.

The Dutchman will race in the No. 33 Ferrari for Emil Frey Racing, partnering with 22-year-old Brit Chris Lulham. The pair will drive the Verstappen.com Racing and Red Bull-sponsored car in the ninth round of the Nürburgring Langstrecken-Series (NLS), where over 100 cars are expected to compete.

Auto Addiction uploaded the video of their Friday practice session on their YouTube channel:

Earlier this year, Max Verstappen quietly tested GT3 machinery under the pseudonym “Franz Hermann”, before making a competitive outing two weeks ago in a Porsche Cayman GT4. That run allowed him to secure his DMSB Permit Nordschleife license, which is a mandatory requirement for drivers tackling the “Green Hell” in GT3 cars.

Now, with the paperwork complete, the Red Bull driver has stepped up to the Ferrari 296 GT3. In today’s session, the Dutchman turned laps around the circuit, fine-tuning his approach before the race start at 12:00 p.m. CET on Saturday. Fans will be able to watch the event live via the Nürburgring’s official channel, as well as on Sky Sports F1’s YouTube and Motorsport TV.

Max Verstappen 'can’t wait' for Nurburgring debut

Max Verstappen ahead of the 1000km race at the Nürburgring-Nordschleife. Source: Getty

For Max Verstappen, the timing of the race is perfect, falling between his podium finish in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix and the next F1 race in Singapore on October 5. That gap allows him to chase a long-held dream of driving at Nordschleife, while staying sharp for F1’s final seven races.

His Emil Frey Racing entry will carry Red Bull-backed Verstappen.com Racing colors, with teammate Chris Lulham bringing GT World Challenge experience. And he is thrilled to race at one of the world’s most demanding circuits.

"It is my passion to do these kinds of GT3 races too. I can’t wait. I’m passionate about racing, also outside of Formula 1. Every lap at the Nordschleife is a different kind of experience. The atmosphere is also really good and there are a lot of endurance fans present. It’s my hobby to race in other categories than Formula 1. My dream is to eventually participate in the 24-hour race at the Nürburgring Nordschleife," Verstappen said (News.Verstappen)

A 20.832 km track packed with 73 turns, the Nordschleife is known for punishing even seasoned endurance drivers. Max Verstappen has logged countless virtual miles with his Redline sim racing team, but this weekend marks the real challenge. For the reigning F1 champion, it is another chance to prove his passion for racing goes well beyond the Grand Prix grid.

