Watch: Nico Hulkenberg's teammate Gabriel Bortoleto shares heartfelt message on radio as German registers first F1 podium

Nico Hulkenberg secured his maiden F1 podium at the 2025 British GP on his 239th race start on Sunday, July 6. With the raceday being such a massive occasion for the German driver, his teammate, Gabriel Bortoleto, joined in on the celebrations over the radio and congratulated Hulkenberg during the cooldown lap at Silverstone.

Ad

The Sauber pair of Hulkenberg and Bortoleto has had their fair share of bromance moments over the 2025 season. Moreover, the pair recently scored double points for the Hinwill-based squad at the Austrian GP the previous race weekend, where the 37-year-old went over to congratulate his young teammate.

Ad

Trending

Though the two were unable to recreate the impressive feat today, owing to Bortoleto's early retirement in the 52-lap race, Hulkenberg bagged an impressive result for the team. He brought home his first podium result in F1 and became the first German driver since Sebastian Vettel at the 2021 Azerbaijan Grand Prix to stand on the podium.

Happy with his teammate's incredible result, Bortoleto congratulated Hulkenberg over the radio and said:

"Nico, it’s Gabi, you have no idea how happy I am for you, you’re a legend, absolutely insane what you did today."

Ad

To which, Nico Hulkenberg replied:

"Thank you buddy, thank you very much, appreciate that from you."

Watch Bortoleto congratulating Hulkenberg over the radio:

Expand Tweet

Ad

The former Haas driver joined Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris at the 2025 British GP podium.

Nico Hulkenberg's podium was the highlight of the day in Silverstone

Nico Hulkenberg at the podium for the F1 2025 Grand Prix of Great Britain - Source: Getty

Nico Hulkenberg's maiden F1 podium at the British GP saw the end of the biggest active podium-less streak for any driver. Ecstatic on recording his first top-three result since his debut in 2010, the Sauber driver said (via the post-race interview to Jenson Button):

Ad

"It's been a long time coming hasn't it?! What a race, coming from virtually last, doing it all again like last weekend. Crazy conditions, survival mode all race. We were really on it, no mistakes... I was thinking he was going to give it all in front of his home crowd but sorry guys, it is also my day!"

Ad

Meanwhile, even after finishing a disappointing P2, the current championship leader Oscar Piastri did not forget to congratulate Hulkenberg, as he deemed it was the story of the day from the long-drawn race. Piastri said:

"I am not going to say much, I am going to get myself in trouble. Congratulations to Nico (Hulkenberg), that's the story."

On the other hand, Sauber's point tally jumped to 41 points after Hulkenberg's P3 result at the British GP. Out of the 41 points, the German has contributed 37 points and has helped the Swiss outfit to leapfrog Racing Bulls in the 2025 constructors' standings to move up to sixth.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geetansh Pasricha Geetansh is a journalism student and has a nose for news in the motorsport world. His favorite driver is Sebastian Vettel and wants to meet his idol one day. Know More