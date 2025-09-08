Watch: Nico Rosberg seen hyping the loyal Ferrari fanbase 'Tifosi' ahead of the F1 Italian GP

Former Formula 1 world champion Nico Rosberg was seen hyping up the loyal Ferrari fan base ahead of the 2025 Italian Grand Prix on Sunday. The ex-Mercedes driver was working with the Sky Sports broadcast as a pundit alongside former Williams development driver and multiple W Series champion Jamie Chadwick.Rosberg, who retired at the end of the 2016 season after winning his sole championship, has ventured into the world of entrepreneurship and punditry since ending his racing career. As a pundit, the German driver has made a name for himself by bringing a valuable outlook on car development and driver mentality.During his duties in Monza, in a clip floating on social media, Nico Rosberg could be seen hyping with the Tifosi for the Sky Sports broadcast ahead of the main race.The 40-year-old had a legendary rivalry with his ex-teammate Lewis Hamilton during their four-year tenure with Mercedes from 2013 to 2016, with the latter coming out on top on three of the four years, including two world championships in 2014 and 2015.Nico Rosberg gives his honest take on the McLaren swap in MonzaFormer F1 world champion Nico Rosberg believed that McLaren would have some internal discussions regarding their decision to swap Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris in the final few laps of the 2025 Italian GP.Speaking with Sky Sports, Nico Rosberg reflected on the situation and said:&quot;Max had the view of Oscar that pit stop times are part of racing and what comes around, comes around. It's a really difficult one internally, and that will require some talks because I don't think Oscar will be happy with that.&quot;From the outside, you think OK, that's the only way to do it fair because Lando deserved second place because he did a much better weekend, but it's not so straight cut.”In the post-race press conference, Lando Norris believed that the decision to swap the cars was the team's and not his, adding:&quot;Every situation is different. We're not idiots, and we have plans for different things. If there were four cars in between me and Oscar, of course, he's not going to let me back past, and I don't think it's correct that he let me back past.&quot;&quot;But in a situation where we weren't racing, in a situation where we can just be fair, then you'd expect to be fair, as a team. They don't want to be the reason to upset one driver or another through no fault of their own, you know. Today was not my fault.&quot;The Woking-based outfit's decision could influence the driver's championship between Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, as it had a six-point shift in the gap between the two drivers.